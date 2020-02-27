WWE Super ShowDown: Live updates, results and match ratings

WWE

WWE Super ShowDown looks like a bizarre show. Emanating out of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it starts at the unusual time of 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, and has two peculiar main events. Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship in one against Ricochet, while WCW legend Goldberg challenges for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship in the other.

Because why not?

Elsewhere on the show Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin will hopefully finally end their feud, as they clash inside a steel cage. Plus, though he's not officially scheduled, The Undertaker is expected to appear to kick off a rivalry that'll likely head into WrestleMania.

Click back to this page, as we'll be updating it with results, analysis and match ratings as the WWE Super ShowDown progresses.