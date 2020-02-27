WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Live updates, results, Undertaker return and match ratings

WWE

WWE Super ShowDown looks like a bizarre show. Emanating out of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it starts at the unusual time of 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, and has two peculiar main events. Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship in one against Ricochet, while WCW legend Goldberg challenges for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship in the other.

Because why not?

Elsewhere on the show Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin will hopefully finally end their feud, as they clash inside a steel cage. Plus, though he's not officially scheduled, The Undertaker is expected to appear to kick off a rivalry that'll likely head into WrestleMania.

Click back to this page, as we'll be updating it with results, analysis and match ratings as the WWE Super ShowDown progresses.

Bayley vs. Naomi

In the second-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia, Bayley defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi.

Roman Reigns defeats Baron Corbin in cage match

It's very difficult to find something to say about this match at all. These two have wrestled so many times, and to my knowledge none of their matches have been particularly good. Nor have they been particularly bad. They've just been OK. This match was OK.

Reigns brought out a steel chain, which it turns out he wanted to use only to reinforce the steel cage's door so Corbin couldn't escape. Curious, then, that within 30 seconds Reigns was attempting to climb over the top of the cage. Even the announcers were flummoxed.

The ending came not with a spear, but with a steel chain-wrapped Superman punch. Rest in peace, this feud.

Rating: 2 stars. It was fine.

Brock Lesnar kills Ricochet

This was a squash match. Ricochet got in zero offense. He tried a drop kick to start the match off but was swatted out of the air by Lesnar. The Beast hits a few german suplexes, an F5 and retains his title.

Rating: No rating.

"Brock Lesnar has trouble with smaller opponents!" pic.twitter.com/JNjJ93Wgkt — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) February 27, 2020

Mansoor pins Dolph Ziggler



Super basic match here. Mansoor, a hometown hero, beat Ziggler, arrogant bad guy. Announcers pump this up as a "miracle" win. The match was simply Ziggler getting heat on Mansoor, with a few too many headlocks and static holds, leading to a comeback at the end. Crowd was quiet for much of the match but did fire up for Mansoor's offense and win. Mansoor won the match with a moonsault.

Rating: 1.5 stars. Boring.

Seth Rollins and Murphy retains Raw tag titles

Seth Rollins and Murphy defeated the Street Profits when Murphy pinned Angelo Dawkins following a curb stomp to Dawkins by Rollins.

Like the previous match, this was well wrestled but struggled to get much of a crowd reaction. There were some "this is awesome" chants towards the end, but mostly silence throughout. Much of the match was Murphy and Rollins cordoning off Montez and slowly beating him down, but there were some nice spots towards the end. The highlight was when Montez, who's a freak athlete, did a huge flip over the top rope to the outside but was caught by Murphy and Rollins and then slammed into the barricade.

Rating: 2 stars.

Angel Garza beats Humberto Carrillo

These two did their best. The Saudi crowds tend to only react to the biggest, often oldest stars (see: Undertaker), so these two young bucks were fighting an uphill battle. And it's not really a battle they won: The action was crisp and often spectacular, but the crowd did not care.

The finish came with Garza and Carrillo exchanged roll-up attempts, just like on a recent episode of Raw, leading to a victory for Garza.

Rating: 2 stars. Well wrestled but dead crowd.

Miz and John Morrison win SmackDown tag titles

In what ended up being a good tag team match, Miz and John Morrison defeated The New Day to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Miz got the W after Morrison hit Kofi with a chair to the ribs and the Miz rolled him up.

The crowd was fairly into both teams, although moreso Miz and Morrison. There was a group of fans in front of the hard cam that kept doing the "hey hey, ho ho, Miz and Morrison" chant, which was fun. Some good action in the match, including Kofi's hot tag, a huge powerbomb/foot stomp move by The New Day, some nice back-and-forth between Kofi and Morrison and a false finish after a Skull Crushing Finale to Big E. Kofi also wiped himself out with a brutal over-the-top-rope dive straight to the floor.

Rating: 3 stars. The crowd gave it a "this is awesome" chant. Not awesome, but good action.

Undertaker wins Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match

Yep. Undertaker won the allegedly prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy -- which the announcers told us was prestigious almost nonstop -- after pinning AJ Styles with a chokeslam. He didn't even take off his coat!

The gauntlet match itself was sub average, but not quite bad. R-Truth was the unlikely hero of the match. He started off with Bobby Lashley, who he got an upset victory over after Lashely missed a spear and collided with the ring post. Afterwards, Lashley threw Truth into the steel stairs and cut him down with a spear in the ring. Andrade was in next, but Andrade too fell to R-Truth. The two collided in the middle of the ring, butting heads, and Truth fell atop Andrade for the win. Really.

The PHENOMENAL ONE is about to seize this moment as the Tuwaiq Trophy #GauntletMatch continues LIVE on @WWENetwork!#WWESSD @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/S0XadMmkFA — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 27, 2020

JUST LIKE THAT...



The #Undertaker is the WINNER of the prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/UJzlXKKRCe — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

Rowan was Truth's third opponent/victim. After an over-the-top-rope dive, the two ended outside where Rowan hit Truth with the steel stairs. Rowan was then disqualified. Like Lashley, he took his frustrations out on Truth in the ring afterwards, hitting him with a claw slam.

I say R-Truth was the hero of this match because the crowd was dead for everyone except him until this point. They didn't care about Lashley, Andrade or Rowan, but when Truth started mounting a comeback or got offense in they would cheer. AJ Styles was in next though, and the crowd loved him way more than Truth. After some Truth taunting by way of dancing, he submitted R-Truth with a calf crusher.

Rey Mysterio was meant to be the final entrant, but he was assailed backstage by Styles' OC cronies. Styles demands to be declared winner, but is rudely interrupted by none other than The Undertaker. We get an elaborate Undertaker entrance, he enters the ring, chokeslam and 1-2-3.

Rating: 2 stars. Not bad, but definitely not good.

WWE

Kickoff Show results

In the sole Kickoof Show match, The OC got a surprise win over The Viking Raiders after they hit a Magic Killer on Ivar.