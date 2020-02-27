WWE Super ShowDown 2020: How to watch, full card, start time and WWE Network

WWE

The next big WWE event has started: Pro wrestling returns to Saudi Arabia, and it's putting on quite a show. Headlining Super ShowDown is none other than WCW legend Bill Goldberg, who returns to action for the first time since last August, at the ripe age of 53, to take on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. That match will be for the Universal Championship, a belt Goldberg actually held back in 2017. The Undertaker is also likely to make his return.

Brock Lesnar will be at the show, defending his WWE Championship against Ricochet. A low blow from Ricochet led to Lesnar's elimination in last month's Royal Rumble, and The Beast wants revenge. RIP Ricochet.

Rounding out the card are matches for both the Raw and SmackDown tag team straps, as well as a gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy... whatever that is. Bayley will also defend her SmackDown Women's Championship, which'll be only the second time women have wrestled in Saudi Arabia.

Start times

Super ShowDown 2020 takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, and as such will air at unusual times. The main card starts at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 27. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free.

It's a role reversal for UK viewers, who usually have to stay up late to watch American wrestling shows, as Super ShowDown starts at 5 p.m. Australians have the worst deal: The event starts at 4 a.m. Friday. A Kickoff Show will start one hour before the main card.

Match card

Universal Championship match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg.

WWE Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet.

Raw Tag Team Championship match: Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison.

Gauntlet match for Tuwaiq Trophy: AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. Rusev vs. R-Truth.



SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza.



Cage match: Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin.

Kickoff Show match: The OC vs. The Viking Raiders.

Predictions

Bray Wyatt beats Goldberg: Wyatt is undefeated as The Fiend. WrestleMania is where the unbeatable are beaten, and the big show is less than two months away. My guess is Roman Reigns ends up challenging for the Universal Championship at 'Mania. As fun as a Goldberg vs. Reigns match could be, Reigns being the one to beat The Fiend seems more logical.

AJ Styles wins Tuwaiq Trophy: The trophy itself is meaningless, like winning the Andre the Giant battle royale. But AJ will almost certainly be in a big singles match at WrestleMania (reportedly against The Undertaker), so it's time to start heating him up.

The cage match is the end of the Reigns vs. Corbin feud: This isn't a prediction as much as it is a request. Please, WWE. No more.

How to watch: WWE Network app

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers get a free month, and you can cancel anytime.

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

The event should also be available as a one-off pay-per-view purchase on many cable and satellite TV systems.

This story was originally published earlier and has been updated to count down to the event.