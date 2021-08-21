WWE SummerSlam 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

AEW may have just signed the industry's hottest and most elusive free agent in CM Punk, but SummerSlam is likely to go down as the biggest wrestling event of 2021. With no social distancing provisions to hamper live attendence numbers, over 40,000 fans are exected in the live Las Vegas' crowd. The star of the show is John Cena, who will challenge "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.
It's one of many big bouts on the show. Edge will take on Seth Rollins in what's sure to be a great one, and Bobby Lashley defends his WWE Championship against a returning Goldberg. Nikki A.S.H. will seek to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks' clash with SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair is scheduled.
Check back to this page when the main show starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET as I'll be updating with results and live analysis.
Sheamus vs. Damien Priest
The United States Championship match is up next.
Alexa Bliss beats Eva Marie
Sigh. This one is up next, hopefully it's over quick.
It begins with some grappling, and the crowd chants "We want Wyatt!" Eva Marie then grabs Alexa Bliss' doll Lily, slapped it around and then smacked Bliss with it. Bliss got mad an barraged Marie with sloppy offense. Doudrop tells Eva Marie that she believes in her, then Bliss hits Marie with a DDT and pins her.
After the match Doudrop announces, "And the loser of this match is Eva Marie!"
Rating: 0 stars. What you'd expect.
Randy Orton and Riddle win Raw Tag Titles
We have new tag team champs. Randy Orton and Riddle defeated AJ Styles and Omos in the opening match of SummerSlam, with Orton hitting an RKO on AJ Styles to get the pin.
It was a very basic match, with AJ working most of it with Riddle and Orton and Omos occassionaly interjecting to play the dominating big man. Omos would eventually flatten Riddle with a wicketd chokeslam on the edge of the ring, but he wasn't able to save AJ from eating an RKO. Orton was positioned as the star of the match, getting the big hot tag and coming to the rescue of Riddle to snag the win.
The match was too short, as it ended just as it was kicking into gear. Hopefully that means we'll get a more thorough match on the next pay-per-view. Either way, we got a happy ending to the first match on the card. The crowd was stoked to see Orton and Riddle as new tag team champions.
Rating: 3 stars.
Kickoff Show results
Baron Corbin wrestled Big E in the Kickoff Show match, as the two have been feuding over the Money in the Bank briefcase that Corbin stole from Big E.
Baron Corbin's run of bad luck continues, as Big E pinned him following a Big Ending in the Kickoff Show match. Big E took back his Money in the Bank briefcase after the match.