WWE SummerSlam 2021: Results, Brock Lesnar returns, full recap

Roman Reigns pins John Cena

Like other Reigns main events, this one started slow. Reigns beat Cena down, trash talking him extensively while doing so, as Cena tried to catch Reigns with a variety of surprise rollups. The story going into the match is that Cena doesn't need to dominate Reigns, he just needs to pin him for three short seconds to make history.

There was a great moment early on where Cena went for his classic shoulder tackle, but Reigns decked him with a hard right hand. It was a great "we're in a new era now" moment -- even if Cena hit the sequence proper mere minutes later. Again, there was a great exchange there where Cena went for his "You can't see me " taunt and Reigns snatched him into a guillotine choke.

Cena countered a spear with a stiff kick, and moments later hit an Attitude Adjustment for the first nearfall of the match. There was an outstanding spot around this point where Cena was on the outside and Reigns tried to nail him with a spear, but Cena turned it into an Attitude Adjustment through the announcer's table. Another two count.

Reigns would go three for three kicking out of Attitude Adjustments when Cena planted him with an avalanche AA from the middle rope.

Having taken Cena's best, it was Reigns' turn to dish it back. Cena tried to takeout Reigns with a spear, but Reigns caught him with a kick. From there it was two Superman Punches and a huge spear for the win.

Rating: 4.25 stars. This was a fabulous success. The mission was to pass the torch from Cena to Reigns. Cena hit Reigns with everything, including an Attitude Adjustment from the top rope, but it wasn't enough. Reigns defeated Cena with one decisive spear. It's been the Reigns Era for at least a year now, but this is still a milestone moment.

Charlotte Flair wins the Raw Women's Championship Charlotte Flair has won her four-millionth women's championship. She made Nikki A.S.H. tap out to the Figure Eight. This was a very good match, thanks mostly to Charlotte and Ripley. These two are superstars -- not the way WWE uses the term, they actually have significant star presence -- and they work so well together. That's no surprise. It was hard to get into at first, mostly because Nikki A.S.H. started strong, and she's such an incongruous champion. If the women's titles are meant to be similarly important to the men's world titles, then having an opening-match comedy wrestler be champion just throws everything off. TRIPLE STACKED IMPACT.#SummerSlam @NikkiCrossWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/Ge2fGYuO57 — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021 🗣 WOOOOOO!!!#TheQueen is made for these moments! #SummerSlam #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/grXuXE7lLO — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021 WOOOOO! @MsCharlotteWWE has done it again. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/xaK9EytcIp — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021 The bout eventually featured less and less of Nikki, which was for the best. Charlotte Flair was the star of the match, taking the middle third and looking amazing in the process. She hit a beautiful corkscrew moonsault to take out both Ripley and Nikki. There was also a standout spot where Ripley and Nikki double teamed her by hoisting her up for a double vertical suplex, but Flair countered into a double DDT. Later, Flair and Ripley were brawling on the outside and Nikki did a top-rope splash onto both and hyped herself up to the crowd. Again, she just stuck out as a cartoon character who shouldn't be in a marquee match. She did, however, contribute to a great false finish: Flair had Ripley in the Figure Eight, but Nikki jumped off the top-rope out of nowhere to break it up. Ripley went for the Riptide on Nikki, but she countered it into a Figure Eight. Flair then put Nikki in the Figure Eight for the win. She's being called a 12-time champion now -- so WWE is not counting her NXT runs. Rating: 3.75 stars.

Drew McIntyre defeats Jinder Mahal A nothing match here. The fued between Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre has always been asymmetrical: McIntyre was the company's biggest star of 2020, while Jinder is a lower-middle-card guy. This match reflected that. It was a five minute Raw match, basically. McIntyre won with a Claymore. Mahal's goons come to his aid after the match, but McIntyre scares them off with Angela, his giant sword. .@DMcIntyreWWE is tossing @JinderMahal all over the ring at #SummerSlam! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ckgdW9s4Pu — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021 Rating: 2 stars. Nothing to see here.

Becky Lynch returns, wins SmackDown title We get set up for Bianca Belair's SmackDown Women's Championship defense against Sasha Banks. It's announced that Sasha Banks is unable to compete tonight -- with no explanation, though Banks has been off live shows over the last week probably due to a COVID complication -- so Carmella is replacing her. The crowd is not happy. Belair cuts a brief promo saying she's also not happy, and will take out her frustrations on Carmella. Just before the bell rings Becky Lynch's music hits to a huge response from the crowd. Becky tosses out Carmella, then walks outside and throws her into the steel steps. THE MAN HAS COME AROUND AGAIN.@BeckyLynchWWE IS BACK at #SummerSlam!!! pic.twitter.com/sahXRvPAP9 — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021 YES. TO. THIS.@BeckyLynchWWE wants @BiancaBelairWWE for the #SmackDown #WomensTitle RIGHT NOW LIVE at #SummerSlam!



🌎 https://t.co/8tDzRburwc pic.twitter.com/u9FTRJs64D — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 22, 2021 🚨🔥 @BeckyLynchWWE IS BACK!!! 🔥🚨#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/0AP6Vi1v5r — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021 #TheMan is BACK ON TOP.@BeckyLynchWWE becomes the new #SmackDown #WomensChampion at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/iWli9IpnhV — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021 Back inside the ring, Lynch proposes a match between The Man and The EST. Belair accepts. Becky Lynch hits a "Man-Handle Slam" -- pretty much a Rock Bottom -- straight away for the win. Awesome stuff. Not a match, so no rating, but a great segment. You can certainly argue that Belair being bested by one move cheapens her title run, but Becky Lynch is one of the company's biggest cash cows and it's crucial that she get the biggest return possible. In a perfect world, these two would have gotten a 20-minute match. But considering the time constraints of SummerSlam, which is crammed with matches, it's better to have a quick upset than a 4-minute so-so match. Look forward to the rematch, and welcome back to The Man.

The Usos retain SmackDown tag titles We get a lucha flurry to begin with, culminating with Dominik hitting the Three Amigos onto one of the Uso brothers. Dominik, perched on the top rope to splash onto Jimmy Uso, then gets cut off by Jey, who runs up on the apron and pushes Dominik down to the floor. From there it's a two-on-one beatdown of Dominik. They cut Dominik off from his side of the ring, but the crowd pops big when Dominik is eventually able to tag his dad in. Watch and learn!#SummerSlam @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/1cuJEYpaHm — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021 OOOOOOHHHHHH YEEEEAAAAAHHHHHH!#SummerSlam @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/YAu27Sjg9Q — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021 #TheBloodline remains in tact.#SummerSlam @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/5rn8l0DT09 — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021 Rey eventually hits a 619, which gets the biggest response of the night so far from the live crowd. He then scales the ropes and does Eddie Guerrero's Latino Heat taunt and goes for a Frog Splash -- but Jey puts his knees up to counter. The two Usos then hit a double superkick, Mysterio eats a splash and is pinned. 3.25 stars. Good, but nothing special. It felt especially unremarkable since these four have wrestled so much over the past two months.

Damien Priest wins US Championship The match started strong, with these two bruisers exchanging big strikes and slams. There was a really nice counter when the two were on the outside: Priest tried a spinning heel kick on Sheamus but Sheamus caught him and rammed him into the ring post. It was heat from there, perhaps a little too slow and plodding -- Priest isn't over enough yet for the crowd to really get behind him during extended heat. The match picked up significantly when Priest mounted his comeback. He hit a spinner heel kick from the top for a two, and then we got some solid back-and-forth wrestling. Sheamus went for a Brogue Kick but got caught with a high kick and Chokeslam from Priest. Later, Priest went for a springboard kick but Sheamus countered with a bicycle knee strike. Got ALL of this one. 🎯#SummerSlam #USTitle @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/VzAgTmQ4iC — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021 Let's take a little trip SOUTH OF HEAVEN.#SummerSlam #USTitle @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/GYwKDh4KaJ — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021 His name will live forever as #USChampion #DamianPriest!#SummerSlam @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/J7TqILwD1w — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021 Sheamus used some Jiu-Jitsu moves that I've never seen him use before to get Priest into a heel hook. Priest got out of it by pulling Sheamus' mask off. He then hit another spinning heel kick and then his Reckoning finish for the win. Rating: 3.75 stars. Really good, especially considering Priest has lost much of his post-WrestleMania momentum.

Alexa Bliss beats Eva Marie Sigh. It begins with some grappling, and the crowd chants "We want Wyatt!" Eva Marie then grabs Alexa Bliss' doll Lily, slapped it around and then smacked Bliss with it. Bliss got mad an barraged Marie with sloppy offense. Doudrop tells Eva Marie that she believes in her, then Bliss hits Marie with a DDT and pins her. .@natalieevamarie just SLAPPED Lilly. 😮👀#SummerSlam @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/7Y67zKL1iU — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021 That was a horror — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 22, 2021 After the match Doudrop announces, "And the loser of this match is Eva Marie!" Rating: 0 stars. What you'd expect.

Randy Orton and Riddle win Raw Tag Titles We have new tag team champs. Randy Orton and Riddle defeated AJ Styles and Omos in the opening match of SummerSlam, with Orton hitting an RKO on AJ Styles to get the pin. It was a very basic match, with AJ working most of it with Riddle and Orton and Omos occasionally interjecting to play the dominating big man. Omos would eventually flatten Riddle with a wicketd chokeslam on the edge of the ring, but he wasn't able to save AJ from eating an RKO. Orton was positioned as the star of the match, getting the big hot tag and coming to the rescue of Riddle to snag the win. V-I-N-T-A-G-E.#SummerSlam @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/NeNNYpFf84 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021 Imagine being that high in the air?#SummerSlam @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/blNwOIH0bh — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021 You ❤️ to see it.#SummerSlam #RKBro @RandyOrton @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/AUR1THwP9k — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021 The match was too short, as it ended just as it was kicking into gear. Hopefully that means we'll get a more thorough match on the next pay-per-view. Either way, we got a happy ending to the first match on the card. The crowd was stoked to see Orton and Riddle as new tag team champions. Rating: 3 stars.