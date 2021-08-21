WWE SummerSlam 2021: Results, Becky Lynch return, live updates

Update: SummerSlam isn't halfway done but it's already produced one huge surprise. Becky Lynch returned to replace Sasha Banks, and she quickly beat Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Scroll down for the full recap of that segment.
AEW may have just signed the industry's hottest and most elusive free agent in CM Punk, but SummerSlam is likely to go down as the biggest wrestling event of 2021. With no social distancing provisions to hamper live attendence numbers, over 40,000 fans are exected in the live Las Vegas' crowd. The star of the show is John Cena, who will challenge "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.
It's one of many big bouts on the show. Edge will take on Seth Rollins in what's sure to be a great one, and Bobby Lashley defends his WWE Championship against a returning Goldberg. Nikki A.S.H. will seek to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks' clash with SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair is scheduled.
Check back to this page when the main show starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET as I'll be updating with results and live analysis.
Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
The Raw Women's Championship match is up next.
Drew McIntyre defeats Jinder Mahal
A nothing match here. The fued between Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre has always been asymmetrical: McIntyre was the company's biggest star of 2020, while Jinder is a lower-middle-card guy. This match reflected that: It was a five minute Raw match, basically. McIntyre won with a Claymore.
Mahal's goons come to his aid after the match, but McIntyre scares them off with Angela, his giant sword.
Rating: 2 stars. Nothing to see here.
Becky Lynch returns, wins SmackDown title
We get set up for Bianca Belair's SmackDown Women's Championship defense against Sasha Banks. It's announced that Sasha Banks is unable to compete tonight -- with no explanation, though Banks has been off live shows over the last week probably due to a COVID complication -- so Carmella is replacing her.
The crowd is not happy. Belair cuts a brief promo saying she's also not happy, and will take out her frustrations on Carmella. Just before the bell rings Becky Lynch's music hits to a huge response from the crowd. Becky tosses out Carmella, then walks outside and throws her into the steel steps.
Back inside the ring, Lynch proposes a match between The Man and The EST. Belair accepts. Becky Lynch hits a "Man-Handle Slam" -- pretty much a Rock Bottom -- straight away for the win. Awesome, awesome stuff.
Not a match, so no rating, but a great segment. You can certainly argue that Belair being bested by one move cheapens her title run, but Becky Lynch is one of the company's biggest cash cows and it's crucial that she get the biggest return possible. In a perfect world, these two would have gotten a 20-minute match. But considering the time constraints of SummerSlam, which is crammed with matches, it's better to have a quick upset than a 4-minute so-so match. Look forward to the rematch, and welcome back to The Man.
The Usos retain SmackDown tag titles
We get a lucha flurry to begin with, culminating with Dominic hitting the Three Amigos onto one of the Uso brothers. Dominic, perched on the top rope to splash onto Jimmy Uso, then gets cut off by Jey, who runs up on the apron and pushes Dominic down to the floor. From there it's a two-on-one beatdown of Dominic. They cut Dominic off from his side of the ring, but the crowd pops big when Dominic is eventually able to tag his dad in.
Rey eventually hits a 619, which gets the biggest response of the night so far from the live crowd. He then scales the ropes and does Eddie Guerrero's Latino Heat taunt and goes for a Frog Splash -- but Jey puts his knees up to counter. The two Usos then hit a double superkick, Mysterio eats a splash and is pinned.
3.25 stars. Good, but nothing special. It felt especially unremarkable since these four have wrestled so much over the past two months.
Damien Priest wins US Championship
The match started strong, with these two bruisers exchanging big strikes and slams. There was a really nice counter when the two were on the outside: Priest tried a spinning heel kick on Sheamus but Sheamus caught him and rammed him into the ring post. It was heat from there, perhaps a little too slow and plodding -- Priest isn't over enough yet for the crowd to really get behind him during extended heat.
The match picked up significantly when Priest mounted his comeback. He hit a spinner heel kick from the top for a two, and then we got some solid back-and-forth wrestling. Sheamus went for a Brogue Kick but got caught with a high kick and Chokeslam from Priest. Later, Priest went for a springboard kick but Sheamus countered with a bicycle knee strike.
Sheamus used some Jiu-Jitsu moves that I've never seen him use before to get Priest into a heel hook. Priest got out of it by pulling Sheamus' mask off. He then hit another spinning heel kick and then his Reckoning finish for the win.
Rating: 3.75 stars. Really good.
Alexa Bliss beats Eva Marie
Sigh. This one is up next, hopefully it's over quick.
It begins with some grappling, and the crowd chants "We want Wyatt!" Eva Marie then grabs Alexa Bliss' doll Lily, slapped it around and then smacked Bliss with it. Bliss got mad an barraged Marie with sloppy offense. Doudrop tells Eva Marie that she believes in her, then Bliss hits Marie with a DDT and pins her.
After the match Doudrop announces, "And the loser of this match is Eva Marie!"
Rating: 0 stars. What you'd expect.
Randy Orton and Riddle win Raw Tag Titles
We have new tag team champs. Randy Orton and Riddle defeated AJ Styles and Omos in the opening match of SummerSlam, with Orton hitting an RKO on AJ Styles to get the pin.
It was a very basic match, with AJ working most of it with Riddle and Orton and Omos occassionaly interjecting to play the dominating big man. Omos would eventually flatten Riddle with a wicketd chokeslam on the edge of the ring, but he wasn't able to save AJ from eating an RKO. Orton was positioned as the star of the match, getting the big hot tag and coming to the rescue of Riddle to snag the win.
The match was too short, as it ended just as it was kicking into gear. Hopefully that means we'll get a more thorough match on the next pay-per-view. Either way, we got a happy ending to the first match on the card. The crowd was stoked to see Orton and Riddle as new tag team champions.
Rating: 3 stars.
Kickoff Show results
Baron Corbin wrestled Big E in the Kickoff Show match, as the two have been feuding over the Money in the Bank briefcase that Corbin stole from Big E.
Baron Corbin's run of bad luck continues, as Big E pinned him following a Big Ending in the Kickoff Show match. Big E took back his Money in the Bank briefcase after the match.