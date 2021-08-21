WWE SummerSlam 2021: Results, Becky Lynch return, live updates

WWE

Update: SummerSlam isn't halfway done but it's already produced one huge surprise. Becky Lynch returned to replace Sasha Banks, and she quickly beat Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Scroll down for the full recap of that segment.

AEW may have just signed the industry's hottest and most elusive free agent in CM Punk, but SummerSlam is likely to go down as the biggest wrestling event of 2021. With no social distancing provisions to hamper live attendence numbers, over 40,000 fans are exected in the live Las Vegas' crowd. The star of the show is John Cena, who will challenge "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

It's one of many big bouts on the show. Edge will take on Seth Rollins in what's sure to be a great one, and Bobby Lashley defends his WWE Championship against a returning Goldberg. Nikki A.S.H. will seek to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks' clash with SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair is scheduled.

Check back to this page when the main show starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET as I'll be updating with results and live analysis.