WWE SummerSlam 2021: Predictions, how to watch and start time

WWE

WrestleMania was blessed by a live crowd, but that crowd was hampered by social distancing restrictions. SummerSlam will serve as the true WrestleMania of 2021, with over 40,000 fans packing in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for what may be the biggest wrestling show of the year.

What are those fans coming to see? Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against John Cena, who returned to the WWE at the climax of last month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. These two also had a match at No Mercy in 2017, but I think we're pretending that doesn't exist for now. In any case, it's a big match.

On the Raw side of things, Bobby Lashley is being challenged by Goldberg, who's gunning for his first reign as WWE Champion. Rounding out the part-time stars is Edge, who'll be facing Seth Rollins in what may be the match of the night. We also get a WrestleMania rematch, as Sasha Banks will take on Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Predictions

Return of The Man: Becky Lynch was among WWE's biggest stars before she left the company to have her first child (mazel tof!). That was 15 months ago, after last year's Money in the Bank show. Lynch has been teasing a return, tweeting out clues at recent pay-per-views, and she's been mentioned on screen in recent promos. Beyond that, SummerSlam will have over 40,000 fans in the crowd -- what better time to bring her back? I look forward to the pop.

Goldberg's match will be grim: Maybe this isn't the most bold of predictions, but it needs to be said. Goldberg returned to WWE with a shock, defeating Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016. He was plenty of fun to watch throughout that program, which culminated in a great match at WrestleMania 33. It's been downhill since then, as Goldberg's matches have been run on the same formula. He gives a spear, he gives a spear, he takes his opponent's finish, he gives a spear, maybe a jackhammer and then we get a finish. His bout with Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble was a low.

Nikki A.S.H. will retain her title: And then lose it the next night on Raw.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service and that's where you'll go to watch SummerSlam 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch SummerSlam 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Start times

SummerSlam takes place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21. (Yes, you read that right, Saturday.) For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, SummerSlam begins at 10 a.m. AEST on Sundayh.

Match Card

The following match card is incomplete and will be updated as new bouts are announced.