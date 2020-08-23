CNET también está disponible en español.

WWE SummerSlam 2020: Live updates, results and match ratings

Live on the WWE Network right now.

Drew McIntyre versus Randy Orton headlines. 

 WWE

The second biggest wrestling show of the year gives us a huge main event to look forward to: Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against Randy Orton. Since winning the title at WrestleMania, McIntyre hasn't had any particularly big threats against his reign. But with Orton coming off his huge win against Edge at Backlash, the veteran could conceivably end McIntyre's championship run.

And more good news: Asuka challenges for not one, but two titles. She'll take on Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship, and then Bayley for the SmackDown Women's championship. One of these will probably be great -- and if we're lucky, both will be. 

The show takes place within the WWE ThunderDome, an arena with no physical fans but thousands of virtual fans who tune in via LED boards throughout. Piped-in crowd noise replicates audience cheers -- or tries to, at least. The ThunderDome got a warm up on SmackDown, but gets its first big showing at SummerSlam.

Check back to this page from when SummerSlam starts (4 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) as we'll be updating with live results and analysis. 

Asuka vs. Bayley

After Michael Cole introduces us to the ThunderDome, Asuka makes her way to the ring as the SmackDown Women's Championship kicks off the show.

Apollo Crews retains United States Championship

Crews defeated MVP in a short match to retain his US title. He pinned MVP after a spinning powerbomb. 

