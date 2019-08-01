WWE

WWE's SummerSlam is the second biggest wrestling event of the year, after only WrestleMania. That means we can expect a veritable grappling extravaganza on Aug. 11, a 6-hour show headlined by Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking on Seth Rollins. With rival promotion AEW getting its own prime-time slot on TNT, WWE has serious competition for the first time in nearly two decades. Hopefully that pressure translates to an unforgettable SummerSlam.

Other key matches will see Kofi Kingston defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton and Ricochet challenge AJ Styles for the United States Championship. And, according to The Wrestling Observer, a reliable pro wrestling and MMA publication, Hall of Fame superstar Goldberg will return to face Dolph Ziggler. The Observer also notes that Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is another planned match which, if true, is totally awesome.

Start times

SummerSlam 2019 takes place in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, Aug. 11. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show starts at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Monday (10 p.m. Sunday kickoff). For Australians, SummerSlam starts at 10 a.m. AEDT time (8 a.m. kickoff).

Match card

Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

Raw Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

SmackDown Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Network app

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.