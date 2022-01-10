WWE Royal Rumble 2022: How to watch, start times, match card and Peacock

WWE

Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID forced WWE to change up its creative plans at Day 1. The result of this is that Brock Lesnar is now the WWE Champion, while Reigns remains Universal Champion on SmackDown. Taking a detour from his war with the Tribal Chief, Lesnar is now facing Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. It's a dream match for many, with Lashley's initial WWE run in many ways modelled after Lesnar's.

The question going into this event is whether Lesnar versus Reigns is still the ultimate destination for WrestleMania, or if Lesnar is on a completely different path with his WWE Championship run.

It's not the only title up for grabs. Reigns defends his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against an as-yet-unannounced opponent -- Bianca Belair, Doudrop and Liv Morgan are wrestling on Monday's Raw for the opportunity. Elsewhere, Edge is back in action as he teams with his wife Beth Pheonix to take on The Miz and Maryse.

And, of course, there are the Royal Rumbles. There's one for the guys and one for the gals. Royal Rumble matches are among the most fun of the year, so hopefully 2022's delivers as much as last year's excellent Rumble did.

Start times

Royal Rumble 2022 takes place at St. Louis, Missouri's America's Center on Jan. 29. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, Royal Rumble begins at midday AEDT on Monday.

Match card

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobbly Lashley.

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins.

Men's Royal Rumble.

Women's Royal Rumble.

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. TBA.

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Miz and Maryse.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service and that's where you'll go to watch Royal Rumble 2022. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Royal Rumble 2022 on the WWE Network as usual.