WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Live updates, results and match ratings

WWE

Of all the events WWE has put on in the coronavirus era, Sunday's Royal Rumble may be the most challenging. The live crowd's electricity, its counting down the clock for the next competitor to enter the arena, is one of the most fun parts. WWE has pulled some rabbits out of the hat -- "rabbits" in this case meaning strong pay-per-view events -- and hopes to do so again on Sunday.

It's off to a strong start. Randy Orton and the returning Edge were announced to be entrants one and two in the men's Royal Rumble match, reigniting their 2020 rivalry. Kevin Owens is sure to lose his Universal Championship Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns, but it's also sure to be excellent. Finally, there's the intruige of the Goldberg versus Drew McIntyre WWE Championship bout.

And hey, the Royal Rumble is all about surprises. You never know you'll see, or who you can't see. Keep refreshing this page from when the main show begins, 4 p.m PT/7 p.m. ET, as we'll be updating with results and analysis.