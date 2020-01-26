WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Live updates, results and match ratings

WWE

This year's Royal Rumble is the most unpredictable in years, which is great news for WWE fans. Broadcasting live on the WWE Network on Sunday night, the event will see two Royal Rumble matches (one for the men, one for the women) as well as two high-profile championship matches. Bray Wyatt defends his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan in one, while Asuka competes for Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship in the other.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is on the card, but he won't be defending his title. Instead, and unusually, he'll be in the men's Royal Rumble match. And not only that, he's entering in the number one spot. Whoever can eliminate The Beast is probably on track for a WWE Championship shot, whether they win the Rumble or not.

We'll be updating this page with results and analysis as the main card begins (4 p.m PT, 7 p.m. ET).

Kickoff Show results

Sheamus pins Shorty G: No surprise here, as this is Sheamus' return match. It wasn't a squash, as Gable got some offense in, but ultimately Sheamus won with a Brogue Kick.

.@humberto_wwe looks to make the most of his opportunity at the #USTitle against @AndradeCienWWE on the #RoyalRumble Kickoff while @Zelina_VegaWWE keeps a watchful eye at ringside! pic.twitter.com/AMBy10uqjM — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2020

Andrade retains the US Championship: These two had a nice, long match, ending with Andrade winning via rollup.