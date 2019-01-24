WWE Royal Rumble 2019: How to watch, start time, entrants and full match card

WWE

The road to Wrestlemania 35 begins with the 2019 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday, Jan. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona. Wrestlemania 35 will be held on April 7 in New Jersey. Like last year, the 2019 Royal Rumble will actually have two battle royals, one each for the women and men. The card is also really stacked with nearly every WWE title on the line -- the Intercontinental title is the only one not up for grabs. Check out the times and dates as well as the full match card below.

Times and dates

The Royal Rumble 2019 takes place in Phoenix Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 27. The show starts at 4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free this month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay separate fee to watch. There will also be a kickoff show to stream live starting at 2 p.m. PT on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network before the show proper starts.

Match card

Raw Women's Championship match: Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey



Smackdown Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka



Smack Tag-Team Championship match: The Bar vs. Shane and Miz

WWE Universal Championship match: Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar



WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles



United States Championship match: Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura



Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-way match: Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami

Women's Royal Rumble



Men's Royal Rumble

Confirmed Rumble participants

Each Royal Rumble match consists of 30 superstars. The match starts with two combatants and another entrant enters the match every two minutes. This list of confirmed entrants will be updated as the event approaches.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Natalya

Bayley

Ember Moon

Lacey Evans

Alexa Bliss

Ruby Riott

Sarah Logan

Liv Morgan

Mickie James

Alicia Fox

Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville

Zelina Vega

Charlotte Flair

Naomi

Tamina

Peyton Royce

Billie Kay

Dana Brooke

Lana

Nia Jax

Nikki Cross

Carmella (confirmed for the No. 30 spot)



Men's Royal Rumble match

John Cena

Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins

Samoa Joe

Drew McIntyre

Kofi Kingston

Big E

Xavier Woods

Apollo Crews

Baron Corbin

Elias

Jinder Mahal

Jeff Hardy

Bobby Lashley

Andrade

Rey Mysterio

Mustafa Ali

Randy Orton R-Truth (confirmed for the No. 30 spot)

