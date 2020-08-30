WWE Payback 2020: Live updates, results and match ratings

WWE

It's been a whirlwind week in WWE. Roman Reigns returned to the ring at SummerSlam a week ago, destroying both "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who had just won the Universal Championship, and Braun Strowman, who had just lost the Universal Championship. On Friday's SmackDown, Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman. Does this mean he's a bad guy now? Is he going to be new Universal Champion?

At least one of these questions will be answered at Payback, as The Fiend puts up his title in a triple threat match with Reigns and Strowman. We'll also see Keith Lee hopefully have a breakout performance against Randy Orton, as well as Bayley and Sasha Banks defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

This page will be updated with results and analysis once the main show kicks off at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

Big E vs. Sheamus

Big E's singles run clashes with Sheamus next.

Bobby Lashley wins US Championship

Payback's main show opens with Bobby Lashley defeating Apollo Crews to win the United States Championship. After the match, as Lashley posed with his Hurt Business associates Shelton Benjamin and MVP, Apollo Crews jumped Lashley from behind, but was fought off by Benjamin and MVP. Crews' music played to end the segment for some reason.

Not much to say about this basic match. It started out with Lashley scoring some amateur wrestling slams on Crews and involved brief distraction from MVP and Benjamin. Lashley took most of the match, Crews mounted a comback but ended up tapping to the Full Nelson. A to B match.

The plus side is that the US title goes to the Hurt Business, which has the makings of a really strong faction. Hopefully this is the beginning of momentum for Benjamin, MVP and Lashley, as the trio has main-event potential.

Rating: 2 stars.

Kickoff-Show Match

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan beat The IIconics in an 9-minute kickoff-show match.