WWE Payback 2020: Live updates, new US Champion, results and match ratings

WWE

It's been a whirlwind week in WWE. Roman Reigns returned to the ring at SummerSlam a week ago, destroying both "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who had just won the Universal Championship, and Braun Strowman, who had just lost the Universal Championship. On Friday's SmackDown, Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman. Does this mean he's a bad guy now? Is he going to be new Universal Champion?

At least one of these questions will be answered at Payback, as The Fiend puts up his title in a triple threat match with Reigns and Strowman. We'll also see Keith Lee hopefully have a breakout performance against Randy Orton, as well as Bayley and Sasha Banks defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

This page will be updated with results and analysis once the main show kicks off at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Father and son team up next.

Keith Lee pins Randy Orton

After a surprisingly short match, Keith Lee beat Randy Orton clean with a Spirit Bomb in the middle of the ring.

In a sense, this wasn't a super good demonstration of Keith Lee. He didn't get in much offense throughout the match -- I can only recall him hitting a big shoulder tackle and a back drop to the announce table on the outside -- and showed off little of his insane athleticism. Orton took much of the match, scored his draping DDT and set up for an RKO. Lee countered the RKO into a Spirit Bomb, and then 1-2-3.

"My name is @RandyOrton. I am The #LegendKiller, and I DEMAND your RESPECT!"



Trust us when we say, this chop was LOUD. #WWEPayback @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/3TcZ70IuLO — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020

As a match, this ended just as it was getting good. But that's OK, because giving Lee a decisive win is really the most important thing.

Rating: 3 stars.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax win tag titles

Shayna Baszler is so great.

Baszler won the Women's Tag Team Championships for herself and Nia Jax by putting a dual submission on Sasha Banks and Bayley. Baszler had a leg lock on Banks and a Kirifuda Clutch on Bayley. She got the win when she took Banks' arm and used it to strangle Banks.

I question the wisdom of taking the tag titles off Banks and Bayley, basically the only team in the company that lift the belts up to meaningful status. This is especially true since the straps will likely be a prop in an upcoming Jax and Baszler feud. But we'll have to wait and see.

This match was a lot of fun. Banks and Bayley did a fantastic job at working around their larger and more monstrous opponents. Nia Jax played the monster well, acting as a wrecking ball throughout, and Baszler is, as noted, great.

Rating: 3.5 stars.

Matt Riddle defeats King Corbin

Matt Riddle pinned Baron Corbin after a Floating Bro corkscrew moonsault, which Michael Cole implausibly called "the win of Matt Riddle's career."

Riddle entered the match in a huff, with Corbin having tweeted something about Riddle being a dodgy husband. Despite his frustration, Riddle was caught off guard during his entrance by an ambushing Corbin. Matt Riddle is super fun to watch, but this match was taken too much by Corbin with only flashes of Riddle's exciting offense.

After the match, we see Riddle walking down a hallway, congratulating himself on beating Corbin and being able to move on to greener pastures. This of course led to Corbin attacking him from behind, which means there's more Riddle versus Corbin in our future.

Rating: 2.75 stars.

Big E pins Sheamus

This was positioned as a match between two wrestlers jockeying to become a top SmackDown star, with Michael Cole telling us several times before the bell how important this match is. In the end, Big E beat Sheamus after a Big Ending.

Loved that match! @WWEBigE looked great, and check out @WWESheamus’s leglock game! I saw that heel hook! #WWEPayback — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 30, 2020

It was a fairly long match that ended up rather good. Sheamus worked over Big E's leg throughout, dropping Big E knee-first into edge of the ring and applying several submission holds, including a heel hook. Though the middle of the match felt a plodding, it ended up working towards a heated finish. That finish came abruptly though -- just when it seemed like Big E would begin to mount a comeback, he instead hit the Big Ending and got the three count.

The bout also played into the story that Big E needs to get more serious to succeed as a singles star. When he had the upper hand on Sheamus, he started his patented hip gyrations only for Sheamus to take advantage of the lapse in concentration.

While the match wasn't particularly exciting, it did do a solid job of putting more fuel behind Big E's singles push.

Rating: 3 stars.

Bobby Lashley wins US Championship

Payback's main show opens with Bobby Lashley defeating Apollo Crews to win the United States Championship. After the match, as Lashley posed with his Hurt Business associates Shelton Benjamin and MVP, Apollo Crews jumped Lashley from behind, but was fought off by Benjamin and MVP. Crews' music played to end the segment for some reason.

Not much to say about this basic match. It started out with Lashley scoring some amateur wrestling slams on Crews and involved brief distraction from MVP and Benjamin. Lashley took most of the match, Crews mounted a comback but ended up tapping to the Full Nelson. A to B match.

The plus side is that the US title goes to the Hurt Business, which has the makings of a really strong faction. Hopefully this is the beginning of momentum for Benjamin, MVP and Lashley, as the trio has main-event potential.

Rating: 2 stars.

Kickoff-Show Match

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan beat The IIconics in an 9-minute kickoff-show match.