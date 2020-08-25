WWE Payback 2020: How to watch, start time, Roman Reigns return and WWE Network

WWE

The tagline to SummerSlam was "You'll never see it coming." It turns out "it" was Roman Reigns, as The Big Dog returned at the show to take down both The Fiend and Braun Strowman. On Sunday -- yes, this Sunday -- Reigns will face new champion Bray Wyatt as well as former champion Strowman in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship.

It was one of several matches announced on Raw. We also know Bayley and Sasha Banks will defend their tag titles against Nia Jax (boo!) and Shayna Baszler (yay!). Curiously, and excitingly, Keith Lee will face Randy Orton.

As noted, the show takes place on Sunday, so expect the rest of the match card to be populated quickly. We'll update this page as soon as new bouts are announced.

Start times

Unlike every PPV since March, Payback won't take place in WWE's Performance Center. As noted, it'll air from Orlando's Amway Center, known as WWE's "ThunderDome." The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch Payback live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Payback as the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. Payback starts for Australians at 9 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Match Card

No Holds Barred Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman.

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton.

Women's Tag Team Championship: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

United States Championship match: Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley.

How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events are not covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.