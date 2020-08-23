WWE Payback 2020: How to watch, start time, match card and WWE Network

WWE

The tagline to SummerSlam was "You'll never see it coming." It turns out "it" was Roman Reigns, as The Big Dog returned at the show to take down both The Fiend and Braun Strowman. The Fiend had just won the Universal Championship off Strowman, so it looks like the "Payback" title of this pay-per-view, which takes place on Sunday, is Roman Reigns getting the Universal Championship shot he abdicated at WrestleMania.

Right now, the only official match on the card is "Sasha Bank and Bayley versus TBD." Their tag team championships will be defended -- we'll find out who against soon. It's also likely that we'll see a rematch between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton following their match at SummerSlam.

As noted, the show takes place on Sunday, so expect the match card to be populated quickly. We'll update this page as soon as new bouts are announced.

Start times

Unlike every PPV since March, Payback won't take place in WWE's Performance Center. As noted, it'll air from Orlando's Amway Center, known as WWE's "ThunderDome." The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch Payback live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Payback as the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. Payback starts for Australians at 9 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Match Card

Sasha Banks and Bayley defend their Women's Tag Team Championships

How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events are not covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.