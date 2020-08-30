WWE Payback 2020: How to watch, start time, full card and WWE Network

WWE

The tagline to SummerSlam was "You'll never see it coming." It turns out "it" was Roman Reigns, as The Big Dog returned at the show to take down both The Fiend and Braun Strowman. Reigns may be your next Universal Champion, as on Sunday he'll take part in a triple threat no-holds-barred match with The Fiend and Strowman with the title on the line. And it comes after Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman on SmackDown. Scandal!

Drew McIntyre won't defend his WWE Championship on the show. Instead, Randy Orton will face NXT callup Keith Lee. Dominik and Rey Mysterio will also tag team against Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Start times

Unlike every PPV since March, Payback won't take place in WWE's Performance Center. As noted, it'll air from Orlando's Amway Center, known as WWE's "ThunderDome." The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch Payback live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Payback as the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. Payback starts for Australians at 9 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Match Card

No Holds Barred Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman.

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton.

Women's Tag Team Championship: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

United States Championship match: Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley.

Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin.

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy.



How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events are not covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.