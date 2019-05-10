WWE Money in the Bank: Start time, how to watch, full card and WWE Network

WWE

WrestleMania 34 was a grappling bonanza, but now it's time to look forward to the next big thing. Money in the Bank is the next special event being broadcast on the WWE Network, where you can watch it live on Sunday, May 19.

It should be quite the show. Not only will it feature fallout from WrestleMania, including title defenses from new champions Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch, it also has two of its eponymous eight-person ladder matches.

For the uninitiated, Money in the Bank matches pit several competitors against each other with a briefcase hanging on top of the ring. A wrestler wins when he climbs a ladder and claims the briefcase. Inside is a contract for a championship match at a time of their choosing, including, say, after the champion has just gotten the snot kicked out of them.

So basically, whoever wins Money in the Bank is likely to win a championship shortly thereafter.

Ladder matches purvey some of the most fun you'll see in a WWE ring, which has led Money in the Bank to be one of the most popular pay-per-view events each year. Be on high alert, too: WWE's ratings have taken a hit recently, and usually the company tends to panic and make big moves when that happens.

You may have a WrestleMania hangover, but if you're a wrestling fan this won't be one to miss.

Start times

Money in the Bank 2019 takes place in Hartford, Conneticut on Sunday, May 19. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show starts at 3 p.m. PT on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Saturday. For Australians, Money in the Bank starts at 10 a.m. AEDT time.

Now playing: Watch this: The world of pro wrestling: explained

Match card

WWE Universal Championship match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Raw Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

Smackdown Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE World Championship match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

Men's Money in the Bank match: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Ali vs. Finn Balor vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton

Women's Money in the Bank match: Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

Steel cage match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

United States Championship match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Cruiserweight Championship match: Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

WWE Network app

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.