WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Results, John Cena return, match ratings and analysis

Roman Reigns retains the Universal Championship

Before the match we got a backstage segment in which Rollins blamed Edge for taking him out of the title picture, and declared he'd be next in line for whoever wins the main event. That played into the finish, as Reigns would retain his Universal Championship with the help of Seth Rollins.

The bout began with a staredown and dueling "Let's go Roman!/Let's go Edge!" chants. The match started out slow, light on big moves and heavy on holds. That's been Roman Reigns' modus operandi (long, well-paced main event matches), and is also probably to give the crowd a chance to gather energy after the explosive ladder match they just saw. Things turn around as Reigns cocks his fist for a Superman Punch but Edge counters into a rollup, then they level each other with simultaneous big boots.

Edge mounted a comeback, leading to him locking Reigns in an STF and then transitioning into a crossface. Reigns sold with characteristic excellence before catching the rope. Edge then went for a Spear but Reigns countered it into a Guillotine. Edge escapes the hold my tackling both men outside, where Reigns goes for a Spear of his own -- but Edge moved, causing Reigns to crash through the barricade. Edge then rolls into the ring to stop the ref's countout count, then rolls back out and immediately levels Reigns with a Spear. He rolls Reigns inside for a two count. Good stuff.

We get a ref bump as the match reaches a fourth gear. Reigns clocks Edge with a Superman Punch, causing Edge to knock into the ref. Reigns dismantles a chair on the outside, bringing in its steel leg after Edge used the same part of a chair to choke Reigns at WrestleMania and on SmackDown. Edge slips out and barrages Reigns with headbutts, then puts Reigns into the crossface with the chair leg.

The Usos come down to help Reigns, but they're blocked by the Mysterio before they can break Edge's crossface on Reigns. With the ref still out, Rollins hits the ring and breaks the hold by hitting Edge with a superkick. Reigns shoots for a Spear, but Edge counters with his own Spear. A new referee slides in for a two count. Great stuff.

Edge sets up for another Spear, but Rollins comes to the apron. Edge boots him off -- then turns around to eat a huge Spear from Reigns. Reigns retains. Rollins hits the ring to beat down Edge after the match, but Edge fights back and they brawl into the crowd.

Rating: 4.25 stars. Scientifically paced, intense action, explosive finish. What you expect from a Roman Reigns main event in 2021.