WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Live updates, results and match ratings

Friday's episode of SmackDown was the first WWE TV show in front of a live crowd since last March. Yes, finally the fans are back. Money in the Bank 2021 will see the fans return to pay-per-view, as the show broadcasts from Texas' Dickies Arena to Peacock and the WWE Network.

It looks like a good one to bring the fans back for, too. Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Edge in the main event, a true clash of generations that is sure to benefit greatly from the magnetism of a live audience. Kofi Kingston will challenge for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship, and there are also two Money in the Bank ladder matches -- one for the men and one for the women.

Check back to this page when the main show starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, as I'll be updating with results and analysis.