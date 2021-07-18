WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Live updates, results and match ratings

Friday's episode of SmackDown was the first WWE TV show in front of a live crowd since last March. Yes, finally the fans are back. Money in the Bank 2021 will see the fans return to pay-per-view, as the show broadcasts from Texas' Dickies Arena to Peacock and the WWE Network.
It looks like a good one to bring the fans back for, too. Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Edge in the main event, a true clash of generations that is sure to benefit greatly from the magnetism of a live audience. Kofi Kingston will challenge for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship, and there are also two Money in the Bank ladder matches -- one for the men and one for the women.
Check back to this page when the main show starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, as I'll be updating with results and analysis.
Women's Money in the Bank ladder match
Money in the Bank's main show opens with the women's ladder match. It's an eight-way bout, featuring Asuka, Natalya, Tamina, Alexa Bliss, Liva Morgan, Naomi, Nikki Cross and Zelina Vega. Doesn't it minimize the Women's Tag Team Championships to have the champions in this match? Sure does.
Kickoff Show results
Money in the Bank hasn't even properly started and we already have new champions. In the pay-per-view's preshow bout, The Usos defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Jimmy Uso pinned Rey Mysterio after an 11-minute match. It's weird to see the tag team titles change hands in a Kickoff Show match, since this is meant to be the culmination of Jimmy and Jey's storyline, but the crowd was happy to see the change.