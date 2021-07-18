WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Live updates, new champions, results and match ratings

We're halfway through Money in the Bank 2021, and it's been a noteworthy PPV already. A lot of that is the fact that fans are back, finally, but championships changed hands before the main show even began. We got new SmackDown Tag Team Champions in the KickOff Show, and the winner of the Women's Money in the Bank match may surprise you. Plus, the WWE Championship match went a little different than you may expect.
We still have the Raw Women's Championship bout between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, the Men's Money in the Bank match and, of course, Roman Reigns versus Edge for the Universal Championship.
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
The Raw Women's Championship is up next. Charlotte gives the crowd the finger just seconds into the match. Moments later we get a "we want Becky!" chant. Can't get that in the ThunderDome...
Bobby Lashley dominates Kofi Kingston
Poor Kofi Kingston. Remember when he lost his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in seconds? This was pretty much that -- except it took about 10 minutes.
The match starts with Lashley coming in hot with a spear attempt, but Kingston jumping over for a sunset flip for a two-count. It was all Lashley from there, as the big man beat Kingston down in and out of the ring. Particularly brutal was when Lashley got Kingston in a fireman's carry position and read Kingston into the turnbuckle on the outside.
Lashley got the Hurt Lock in, in the center of the ring, but let Kingston out before he could tap out. The crowd starts cheering on Kingston, but Lashley hits him with three Dominators and then taps him out with a Hurt Lock.
Rating: 3.5 stars. There wasn't much back-and-forth here, and Kingston fans will be crestfallen to see their man maimed so badly. But this served the purpose of making Lashley look strong. That's something Lashley needs: After so many years just being a guy on the midcard, he's now being portrayed as the unbeatable monster -- so it's good that they're making him look unbeatable.
AJ Styles and Omos retain Raw Tag Titles
After a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns and The Usos, who were celebrating their new tag team titles, we got to the Raw Tag Team Championship match. It was a good'n, one that saw AJ Styles and Omos retain after Omos pinned Erik with a two-hand chokeslam.
Pour one out for The Viking Raiders, because this crowd was all about AJ Styles. A big chant for AJ broke out as Erik stomped him out in the corner, and their enthusiasm for The Phenomenal One was bolstered when AJ hit a sweet over-the-top-rope hurricanrana on Erik with the help of Omos. AJ got a huge applause as he posed with his title -- alongside Omos -- after the match.
This match had plenty of fantastic action, particularly between Erik and AJ. Omos is notoriously green, but he was involved in the match just the right amount. He got to show off his huge strength and size, by among other things military press slamming Ivar, but he wasn't around long enough to really spoil the fun. There was a section where Erik and Ivar were using tandem offense to cut down Omos, during which Omos' selling was shown to be lacking. But that wasn't a huge deal.
We got a nice false finish when Erik and Ivar planted AJ Styles with a Viking Experience, but Omos was able to break it up by pushing Erik onto Ivar, who was pinning AJ. After AJ and Ivar were taken out of the equation, Omos planted Erik to win.
Rating: 3.75 stars.
Nikki Cross wins Money in the Bank
Nikki "Almost a Superhero" Cross defeated Asuka, Natalya, Tamina, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Naomi and Zelina Vega to win the women's Money in the Bank match. It turns out intelligence is the greatest superpower of all: Nikki snagged the win as six other women, perched on either side of three ladders as you can see below, were brawling for the case. She snuck in unnoticed and unclipped the briefcase to win.
Alexa Bliss' presence was unsurprisingly a bummer. Moments into the match, Bliss tried to use magic to lower the briefcase but was interrupted by a German Suplex from Asuka. Later, Bliss and Vega climbed the ladder at the same time but Bliss stopped Vega from reaching for the case by hypnotizing her. Eventually, all of the women buried Bliss under a bunch of ladders. That managed to keep her down.
Nikki Cross got a cute superhero monent in, jumping off a ladder to flatten the rest of the women, who had conspicuously gathered in the middle of the ring.
Meanwhile, Natalya and Tamina most often played spoilers, stopping many of the participants' attempts at climbing to the case. The crowd was into it -- which is to say, they hated Tamina and Natalya, as the tag champs got loud boos consistently.
Naomi also got plenty of shine in, doubleteaming the tag champs and hitting a wicked powerbomb when she slammed Liv Morgan into Vega, who was sprawled out on a ladder. Ouch.
Rating: 3.25 stars. All the women worked hard, and there were certainly some of the wild stunts you've come to expect with Money in the Bank matches. But that's the issue: It's what you've come to expect. Nothing above and beyond that. The match also lacked star power. There was a surprising amount of boos for Tamina and Natalya, but the crowd wasn't particularly rooting for anyone.
Kickoff Show results
Money in the Bank hasn't even properly started and we already have new champions. In the pay-per-view's preshow bout, The Usos defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Jimmy Uso pinned Rey Mysterio after an 11-minute match. It's weird to see the tag team titles change hands in a Kickoff Show match, since this is meant to be the culmination of Jimmy and Jey's storyline, but the crowd was happy to see the change.