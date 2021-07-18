WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Live updates, new champions, results and match ratings

AJ Styles and Omos retain Raw Tag Titles

After a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns and The Usos, who were celebrating their new tag team titles, we got to the Raw Tag Team Championship match. It was a good'n, one that saw AJ Styles and Omos retain after Omos pinned Erik with a two-hand chokeslam.

Pour one out for The Viking Raiders, because this crowd was all about AJ Styles. A big chant for AJ broke out as Erik stomped him out in the corner, and their enthusiasm for The Phenomenal One was bolstered when AJ hit a sweet over-the-top-rope hurricanrana on Erik with the help of Omos. AJ got a huge applause as he posed with his title -- alongside Omos -- after the match.

This match had plenty of fantastic action, particularly between Erik and AJ. Omos is notoriously green, but he was involved in the match just the right amount. He got to show off his huge strength and size, by among other things military press slamming Ivar, but he wasn't around long enough to really spoil the fun. There was a section where Erik and Ivar were using tandem offense to cut down Omos, during which Omos' selling was shown to be lacking. But that wasn't a huge deal.

We got a nice false finish when Erik and Ivar planted AJ Styles with a Viking Experience, but Omos was able to break it up by pushing Erik onto Ivar, who was pinning AJ. After AJ and Ivar were taken out of the equation, Omos planted Erik to win.

Rating: 3.75 stars.