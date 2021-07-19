WWE is using TikTok to find its next SummerSlam ring announcer

WWE

Here's a new way to show your chops. Weeks after TikTok launched a resume feature, the social video app is teaming up with WWE in a search of the next great ring announcer for SummerSlam, WWE's biggest event of the year.

Starting Monday, users can upload "their most entertaining videos" to TikTok with the hashtag #WWEAnnouncerContest. The top performers will win a trip to SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, where they'll serve as ring announcers.

WWE will review each video submission before selecting two winners from its TikTok channel, which has more than 11 million followers, on Aug. 16. The company has also been using TikTok's Resumes feature, which lets job seekers post video resumes to TikTok for positions with partner companies like Chipotle and Target, to find and recruit its next generation of Superstars. Selected applicants will attend a multiday talent tryout in Vegas as part of SummerSlam.

SummerSlam will stream live at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on Peacock in the US and on WWE Network everywhere else.

See also: TikTok has a new resume feature for job seekers