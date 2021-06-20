WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Live updates, results, higlights and match rankings

WWE

We're just unde two hours into Hell in a Cell, and we have two big title matches to go. Charlotte Flair is making her entrance for the Raw Women's Championship bout as I write these words, and the main event pitting Bobby Lashley against Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell will follow.

It's been a good show so far, with one predictable exception. Bianca Belair retained her SmackDown Women's Championship in the opening Hell in a Cell match, and then Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro in a very strong bout. Sami Zayn pinned Kevin Owens in another match that's well worth watching. Alexa Bliss versus Shayna Baszler was, as you probably expected, very not good.

Keep checking back to this page, as I'll be updating with results and analysis for the big two remaining matches.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The Raw Women's Championship match is up next.

Sami Zayn beat Kevin Owens

The story here is that Owens still hadn't recovered from SmackDown, when his throat was crushed by Commander Azeez. He couldn't mount consistent offence without coughing an d wheezing, which allowed Zayn to consistantly regain control. Zayn hit a moonsault to the outside, injuring Owens' shoulder.

From then on, the the last three quarters of the match, Owens was selling both his throat and his shoulder. It was a fantastic performance by Owens, whose selling was outstanding. He almost did get the win after catching Zayn with a Stunner on the outside, but Zayn got back into the ring, narrowly escaping countout.

The finish came when Zayn kicked Owens, who fell throat-first into the bottom rope. Zayn then nailed a Helluva Kick for the win. The drama of this match would have been significantly improved if it didn't follow the horribly acted and woefully unrealistic Alexa Bliss match.

Rating: 3.75 stars. Excellent performances from both men.

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler was awful

Alexa Bliss pinned Shayna Baszler after a modified Sister Abigail and a Twisted Bliss.

As expected, this was very bad. Shayna Baszler, who is awesome and who has a legit MMA background, at various points had to act scared of Bliss crawling at her, and later like she was being hypnotized. The match was more back-and-forth than Fiend matches, which was almost worse because it meant it went on and on.

Eventually Alexa Bliss hypnotized Nia Jax. As she was doing that, Baszler put on the Kirafuda Clutch. Bliss broke out of it immediately, then hit her finishers for the pin.

This sucked.

Rating: Bad.

Seth Rollins defeats Cesaro

Cesaro and Seth Rollins' third match for 2021 culminated with Rollins rolling up Cesaro for the win, bringing their record to 2-1. It was a strong finish: Cesaro was pulverizing Rollins, stomping his arm on the mat in brutal fashion, and went to pull Rollins into the Swing for a second time in the match before Rollins countered.

The match was predictably excellent. Rollins ambushed Cesaro during the Swiss Superman's entrance to kick the bout off with a brawl. After Rollins got heat on Cesaro, including him trying to gouge out Cesaro's eyes in a casual throwback to last year's Extreme Rules, Cesaro started his comeback with some awesome European Uppercuts.

From there, it was excellent back-and-forth until the finish -- including a Giant Swing with 15 rotations, into a Sharpshooter -- into a crossface as Rollins reached for the rope. The indecisive rollup finish makes me think these two will wrestle again, which is OK with me. Seth Rollins' character is lacking and inauthentic, but watching these two wrestle is so much fun.

Rating: 4 stars.

Bianca Belair pins Bayley

The SmackDown Women's Championship Hell in a Cell match opened the show. Bianca Belair retained her championship, pinning Bayley after hitting a gnarly KOD ontop of a ladder.

Weapons come out straight away. Bayley brought in a chair, but Belair fought her off by whipping the chair with her hair. Belair's long braid came into things frequently -- soon after this Bayley "haircuffed" Belair by tying Belair's hair around the ropes. Towards the end of the match, Belair made a comeback by tying her braid around Bayley's wrist, essentially cuffing them together, before blitzing her with strikes and Kendo Stick shots.

The highlight was Bayley, while wedging kendo sticks between the ring and the cage, telling Michael Cole to shut up as he was talking about her loss at last year's Hell in a Cell. Moments later, Belair gave Bayley a spinebuster through those kendo sticks, which was also dope.

To me, this match was only OK. It felt like a collection of spots moreso than a match, with no real consistent story throughout. Of course, "felt like a collection of spots" is something you could say about many big matches in 2021, but it felt particularly pronounced here. There was also some sloppy coordination early on. Plus, Belair's hair felt overused: It was a big moment when she slapped Sasha with her hair at WrestleMania, now it seems like they're trying to replicate that by working her hair into as many pay-per-view matches as possible.

Rating: 3.25 stars.

Kickoff Show Results

Hell in a Cell's Kickoff Show featured one bout: Natalya versus Mandy Rose. Natalya submitted Rose after 9 minutes with a Sharpshooter.