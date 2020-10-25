WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Live updates, results and match ratings

WWE

After an excellent match at SummerSlam and a dumbfounding one at Clash of Champions, Randy Orton will challenge for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship for a third time at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. As you can probably guess, it'll be inside the Hell in a Cell cage.

It's one of three championship bouts to take place inside the Cell. Romain Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Jey Uso, another Clash of Champions rematch, in a Hell in a Cell I Quit match, and Sasha Banks seeks revenge against Bayley, whose SmackDown Women's Championship is on the line, inside the Cell, too.

Check back to this page as the main show starts, at 4 p.m. PT/7p.m. ET, as it'll be updated with live results and analysis.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

The night starts off with a swerve: The Universal Championship match opens the main card.

Kickoff Show Results

R-Truth defended his 24/7 Championship on the Kickoff Show, taking on challenger Drew Gulak. Truth pinned Gulak in a short match to retain his title.