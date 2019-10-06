WWE Hell in a Cell 2019: Results, live updates, reactions and ratings

WWE

Bray Wyatt made his re-debut in August at SummerSlam as The Fiend, killing Finn Balor so bad he had to go back to NXT. The Fiend has been on a rampage since then, taking out Mick Foley, Kane, Braun Strowman and, on more than once occasion, Universal Champion Seth Rollins. At Hell in a Cell, either that rampage comes to an end or Wyatt wins the Universal Championship, as he's challenging Rollins for the Universal Championship inside a Cell.

The other Cell match of the night will see Becky Lynch defend her Raw Women's Championship against Sasha Banks, which should be a great match. Elsewhere, Charlotte Flair looks to become a 10x Women's Champion as she takes on SmackDown champ Bayley.

The main show begins at 4 p.m. PT, 7p.m. ET. We'll be updating this post with results and match ratings until the end of the night. See you in Hell.

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

The main show opens with what could end up being the best match of the show, Lynch vs. Banks inside the Hell in a Cell cage.

Preshow Results

Only one match on this preshow, and it's one you've seen multiple times over the past few weeks if you watch Raw.

Natalya defeats Lacey Evans: Evans tapped out to the sharpshooter.