What an insane week to be a wrestling fan. On Friday's SmackDown, Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut by punking out Brock Lesnar -- moments after Lesnar won the WWE Championship off Kofi Kingston. Days earlier, AEW launched its own weekly TV show, Dynamite, going head to head with NXT and officially kicking off the Wednesday Night Wars. So you'll be forgiven if you forgot that WWE's Hell in a Cell takes place on Sunday.

And, apparently, WWE forgot too. There are only four matches announced for the show, meaning there will be four or five more matches announced on the day of, or during, the show. On the plus side, the four bouts we know of so far all look promising.

There's Seth Rollins vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship and Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, both of which will take place in a Hell in a Cell cage. Then, Daniel Bryan teams up with Roman Reigns to take on Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. Rounding out the announced matches for the show is Bayley defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair.

Stars like AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston and Rusev will probably end up on the show -- we'll just have to see how.

Start times

Hell in a Cell 2019 takes place in Sacramento, California, on Sunday. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show starts at 3 p.m. PT on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Monday (11 p.m. Sunday kickoff). For Australians, SummerSlam starts at 9 a.m. AEDT time (8 a.m. kickoff).

Match card

Hell in a Cell Universal Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Hell in a Cell Raw Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Network app

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

Originally published Oct. 2 and updated as new information is announced.