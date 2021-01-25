WWE heads to Peacock as NBCUniversal looks to build up its streaming service

WWE

NBCUniversal is looking to give its Peacock streaming service a boost, so it's getting into the ring with WWE. The wrestling giant and the NBC-focused streamer announced on Monday that they have reached a multi-year deal that will have Peacock become the exclusive streaming home of the WWE Network in the US.

The WWE will join Peacock starting on March 18, beginning a roll-out of content that the companies say will include "more than 17,000 hours of new, original, and library WWE Network programming on demand and on a 24/7 channel." All live pay-per-view events -- including WrestleMania and SummerSlam -- will be streamed on Peacock with March 21's Fastlane being the first WWE pay-per-view event on the service.

Other content coming to Peacock includes documentaries, WWE Network archives of past events, original series such as Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions and "in-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live" plus replays of Raw and SmackDown.

"NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA," said Rick Cordella, Peacock's executive vice president and chief revenue officer, in a statement. "WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country."

The WWE previously offered its own WWE Network streaming service for $10 per month, so the move to Peacock should be a nice discount for wrestling fans.

A Peacock Premium account is required to get the WWE Network, but it starts at just $5 per month for an ad-supported version or $10 per month for the ad-free option. Peacock also offers more than just the WWE, including reruns of hit shows like The Office, 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights as well as its own catalog of films and originals.

The companies promise additional details on managing accounts "closer to the Peacock launch in March."