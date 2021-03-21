WWE Fastlane 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

WWE

WWE Fastlane is the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania, and the main event will determine who faces Royal Rumble winner Edge for the Universal Championship at the Show of Shows. Daniel Bryan will challenge Roman Reigns for the latter's Universal Championship, with Edge as the "special enforcer" (i.e. interference waiting to happen), in what's sure to be an outstanding bout.

Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship isn't on the line, but Drew McIntyre, who challenges for it at WrestleMania, will face Sheamus in a No Holds Barred Match. The other headlining "match" is Randy Orton versus Alexa Bliss, which will surely lead to the return of The Fiend.

Fastlane is also notable for being the first pay-per-view to stream on NBC's Peacock streaming service, and the last to air on the WWE Network.

Scroll below for rolling live updates and analysis on Fastlane.

Big E vs. Apollo Crews

The Intercontinental Championship match is up next.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszer retain Women's Tag Titles



The Women's Tag Team Championship match between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on one side and Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks on the other opened the show. It was decent action, though not exceptional, but with booking that ultimately made the Banks versus Belair storyline less compelling.

The match had a basic structure: Plenty of action to begin with, long heat on Belair in the middle and a flurry towards the end. The finish itself was also formulaic WWE: Banks had Baszler in the Banks Statement, Jax pushed Belair onto Banks to breakup the hold, Banks got mad at Belair and, as the two squabbled, was rolled up for the pin by Baszler.

Again, there was good action here. Belair's wrestling with Baszler earlier in the match was great, ending with Baszler hitting a wicked knee to Belair's chin. Later, Sasha's hot tag was creative and fiery, a reminder how of fun she is to watch. And there was a nice false finish when Belair hit a 450 Splash only to have the pinfall broken up by Reginald, who's now in a love angle with Jax.

But ultimately, the storyline made Banks look silly, getting mad at Belair even though it was Nia Jax who pushed Belair onto Banks. It also made Banks look incompetent, when her distraction led to being pinned. And after the match the two had a showdown that ended with Banks calling Belair a rookie before slapping her. Belair took the slap and pointed to the WrestleMania sign.

Rating: 2.5 stars. The build to Banks versus Belair at WrestleMania has been weak so far. With the tag team red herring now climaxed, hopefully the creative picks up between now and WrestleMania.

Ridde pins Mustafa Ali

The kickoff show bout saw Riddle defend his US Championship against Mustafa Ali. It was a strong match, which will come as no surprise to anyone who saw the pair's previous bouts on Raw. In the end, Riddle pinned Ali with a BroDerick off the top rope. After the match, Retribution turned on Ali. Apparently tired with Ali's failure, Mace and T-Bar double chokeslammed the now former leader of the faction.

A solid match and a faction breakup angle. Good stuff -- but it says a lot about what WWE thinks of Riddle and Retribution that this was on the Kickoff Show.