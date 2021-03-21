WWE Fastlane 2021: How to watch, Peacock, start times and match card

WWE

After seven years of WWE Network, Sunday's Fastlane is the last pay-per-view that'll broadcast from WWE's streaming service in the US. After that, you'll get all your World Wrestling Entertainment from NBC's Peacock service. Fastlane is also the first event that will stream on Peacock. It's the end of an era.

In the main event of Fastlane, Daniel Bryan will challenge Roman Reigns for the latter's Universal Championship. Bryan and Reigns have outstanding chemistry together, and had a fantastic match at Fastlane 2015 when Reigns was much greener, so this is likely to be a winner.

Drew McIntyre, who will compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania against Bobby Lashley, will wrestle Sheamus in a No Holds Barred match . It'll be a strong bout, but diminished by the fact that we've seen two matches between these two on recent episodes of Raw.

Elsewhere Randy Orton has a match with possessed Alexa Bliss -- sure to be a groan-inducing segment that leads to the return of Bray Wyatt. Shane McMahon was also scheduled to return to the ring against Braun Strowman, but that match has since been pulled from the card on WWE's website.

How to watch



If you're already a WWE Network subscriber, you can watch Fastlane for free. This is where I usually write "sign up to the WWE Network for $9.99", but there's actually no point in doing that anymore. The Network is "going dark" on April 4, meaining you won't be able use it to watch WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11.

Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium ($5) and Premium Plus ($10). WWE content will be accessible with a Premium account. Hoping to entice weary wrestling fans, NBC is currently offering 4 months of Premium access for just $10.

Not in the US? You won't need to worry about signing up to any other service, as the WWE Network will continue operating as usual.

Enlarge Image NBC

Start times

Fastlane emanates from WWE's ThunderDome, held in Florida's Tropicana Field stadium. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Viewers across the pond will have to stay up for Fastlane, as it starts 11 p.m. Sunday UK time. Fastlane takes place in the future for Australians, with the main show starting at 10 a.m. AEDT Monday.

Match card