WWE Fastlane 2019: Start time, how to watch, full match card and more

WWE Fastlane 2019 happens this Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio. Fastlane 2019 is the final major step in Wrestlemania season, which began in January at the Royal Rumble, continued through Elimination Chamber last month and will culminate at Wrestlemania 35 on April 7 in New Jersey. Check out the specific start times as well as the current match card below. We'll continue to fill it in as more matches are added.

Start times

Fastlane 2019 takes place in Cleveland, Ohio this Sunday. The show starts at 4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show will start at 3 p.m. PT on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Match card

Raw Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

WWE World Championship match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens

Smackdown Women's Championship match: Asuka vs. Mandy Rose

Women's Tag Team Championship match: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Usos vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon

The Shield vs Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin

