WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

Live on Peacock and the WWE Network right now.

WWE

First, the elephant in the room. Big E won the WWE Championship on Raw on Sept. 13, but at the time of writing won't be wrestling at Extreme Rules. (Update: Moments before Extreme Rules, a 6-man tag featuring Big E was announced.) That means Extreme Rules is an unusual event, since the WWE Championship is almost always defended on PPV shows. But the absence of Big E doesn't mean Extreme Rules doesn't have a major main event. 

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match. Balor will be appearing as The Demon, his big-time match alter ego. Note: Balor is undefeated as The Demon. Extreme Rules also marks the first real return match for Becky Lynch, who won the Smackdown Women's Championship with one move at SummerSlam. Lynch will face Bianca Belair for the title.

Check back to this page as the main show starts (5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET) as I'll be updating with results and analysis. 

The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos

This six-man match, which was announced minutes before Extreme Rules began, kicks off the main show.

Kickoff Show results

In the Extreme Rules Kickoff Show, Liv Morgan defeated Carmella in an 8-minute match. Morgan pinned Carmella after planting her with her Oblivion finish. 

More importantly, it was announced that Big E would be appearing at Extreme Rules. He'll team with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the opening match against Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos. 