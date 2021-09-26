WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

WWE

First, the elephant in the room. Big E won the WWE Championship on Raw on Sept. 13, but at the time of writing won't be wrestling at Extreme Rules. (Update: Moments before Extreme Rules, a 6-man tag featuring Big E was announced.) That means Extreme Rules is an unusual event, since the WWE Championship is almost always defended on PPV shows. But the absence of Big E doesn't mean Extreme Rules doesn't have a major main event.

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match. Balor will be appearing as The Demon, his big-time match alter ego. Note: Balor is undefeated as The Demon. Extreme Rules also marks the first real return match for Becky Lynch, who won the Smackdown Women's Championship with one move at SummerSlam. Lynch will face Bianca Belair for the title.

Check back to this page as the main show starts (5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET) as I'll be updating with results and analysis.