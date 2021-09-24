WWE Extreme Rules 2021: How to watch, start times, full card and Peacock

WWE

Between the All Out pay-per-view and Wednesday's Grand Slam Dynamite, AEW has been on a huge roll. How will WWE respond? We'll find out this Sunday at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which streams on NBC's Peacock. Notably, new WWE Champion Big E is not currently scheduled to wrestle at the show, but that's always subject to change.

The main event of the show is an Extreme Rules match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and "The Demon" Finn Balor. If Reigns prevails it'd mark Balor's first loss under his Demon alter ego. Bianca Belair will also get her rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship against Becky Lynch after the SummerSlam upset.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Extreme Rules 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Extreme Rules 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Match Card

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair.

Raw Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss.

United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits.

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella.

Start times

Extreme Rules takes place at Columbus, Ohio's Nationwide Arena on Sept. 26. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, Extreme Rules begins at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday.