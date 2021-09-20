WWE Extreme Rules 2021: How to watch, match card and start times

WWE

It's a turbulent time in the wrestling business. AEW has signed CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, and Dynamite has beaten Raw in the ratings more than once. WWE is evidently feeling the heat, making the drastic move last week of putting the WWE Championship on Big E. Will it be a temporary change, or a longterm shift? We may find out at Extreme Rules on Sept. 26.

In addition to Big E's first title defense, against an as-yet unknown opponent (but probably Bobby Lashley), Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against "The Demon" Finn Balor. If Reigns prevails it'd mark Balor's first loss under his Demon alter ego. Bianca Belair will also get her rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship against Becky Lynch after the SummerSlam upset.

Match Card

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair.

Raw Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss.

United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits.

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Extreme Rules 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Extreme Rules 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Start times

Extreme Rules takes place at Columbus, Ohio's Nationwide Arena on Sept. 26. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, Extreme Rules begins at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday.