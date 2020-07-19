WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Live updates, results and match ratings

WWE

Coming off record-low Raw ratings, "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules", as 2020's Extreme Rules is being called, is built around two world championship matches: Drew McIntyre defending his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler, and Universal Champion Braun Strowman taking on former mentor Bray Wyatt in a Wyatt Swamp Fight. (That sounds lame, but so did WrestleMania's Firefly Funhouse match, which turned out great.)

But perhaps the most exciting match is for the Raw Women's Championship, as Asuka and Sasha Banks, arguably the two best performers on the women's roster, contend for the gold. Most concerning is the Eye for an Eye match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, which sounds like it has the potential to be hugely cringe. (Check out the full card here.)

Check back to this page as the show goes on, as we'll be updating with results and match analysis.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro win Tag Team Titles

The main show begins with a SmackDown Tag Teat Title Tables match between The New Day and Shinsuke Nakamura. It ended in spectacular fashion, with Cesaro powerbombing Kofi Kingston off the turnbuckle to the outside through two tables stacked atop each other. It was sweet.

If only that was just an INCH or two more to the left...#ExtremeRules @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/NwLpJNbLpS — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2020

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura undoubtedly have the feel of two singles guys thrown together as a team because creative had nothing else for them, but they absolutely work together. Having them win the gold is a smart move: The New Day are a credible team no matter what, so the loss doesn't hurt them, while being champions solidifies Cesaro and Nakamura as a threatening tag team.

After the match, Cesaro goes to ringside and tells Michael Cole he and Nakamura are sick of being overlooked. "Overlooked no more," assures Michael Cole. We'll see about that.

The match was fine, punctuated by some exhilarating spots like Big E's terrifying spear to Cesaro through the middle ropes and a huge trust fall by Kingston. Ultimately though, despite the aforementioned awesome finish, I couldn't help but feel like these four talented stars could have put a better match on without the tables stipulation.

Rating: 3 stars.

Kickoff-Show Results

Kevin Owens pins Murphy with a stunner in a short match.