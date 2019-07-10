WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Start time, how to watch, full card and WWE Network

WWE

WWE really needs a win right now. It's facing increasingly stiff competition from upstart AEW, larger-than-usual dips in TV viewership and is coming off June's uninspiring Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. But WWE has a chance to turn things around this Sunday with the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

Extreme Rules is a show that will be heavy on weaponry. As most key matches take place under extreme rules (read: no rules), expect to see chairs, ladders, tables and maybe a trash can lid or two.

The headlining match is a mixed-tag winner-take-all bout. On one side is Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and on the other is Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. If Baron and Lacy win the match, they win both titles. Looming over the match is the prospect of a Brock Lesnar appearance, as Lesnar has yet to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, which gives him a title match at any moment (like after Seth just finished a gruelling mixed-tag match, for instance).

Elsewhere, Kofi Kingston defends his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe in a match that will certainly be good and may even be great. Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley literally brought down the building the last time they faced off, so their Last Man Standing match will likely be quite the spectacle. Most promising match of the night, though, goes to AJ Styles vs. Ricochet.

Start times

Extreme Rules 2019 takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 14. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show starts at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Saturday. For Australians, Extreme Rules starts at 9 a.m. AEDT time.

Match card

Winners take all mixed-tag, extreme rules match for WWE Universal and Raw Womens Championships: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans

WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Last Man Standing match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Smackdown Women's Championship match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

SmackDown Tag Team Championship triple threat: Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery

United States Championship match: Ricochet vs. AJ Styles

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

Raw Tag Team Championship match: The Revival vs. The Usos

Cruiserweight Championship match: Drew Gulark vs. Tony Nese

WWE Network app

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

