WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Live updates, results, grades and new champions

WWE

It's a busy weekend for wrestling fans. Saturday saw both AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling put on high-profile wrestling events, but the biggest show of the weekend is WWE's Extreme Rules. The pay-per-view, broadcast live on the WWE Network, is themed around hardcore matches. That means no rules, and weapons are encouraged.

But there should be some terrific wrestling, too. AJ Styles vs. Ricochet for the US Championship, Aleister Black vs. Cesaro and Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship all have the potential to be standout matches.

The main event will see Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch put their titles on the line (Universal Championship and Raw Women's Championship, respectively) against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a winner-take-all match. Elsewhere, The Undertaker will return to tag with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

We'll be updating this page, once the main card starts, with recaps on all the action, segments, title changes, surprises, great memes and match ratings.

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Drey McIntyre and Shane McMahon

The main show is kicking off with one of the card's biggest matches, featuring a rare appearance by The Undertaker.

Shane is out first, and makes the announcer introduce him as "the best in the world". Did you know Chris Jericho invented that? McIntyre, who looks like he's made of solid stone, follows. Reigns gets a decent reaction, followed by a huge pop for The Undertaker.

WWE

Reigns and McIntyre start. Michael Cole explains this is a no-holds-barred match, meaning no disqualifications, but the wrestlers still need to tag each other in and out. OK. McIntyre tags in Shane, the crowd boos. Reigns, after a few exchanges, tags in Undertaker. The crowd cheers. After some punches in the corner, Undertaker goes for Old School and crowd chants that he's still got it. We will see, Philadelphia, we will see.

Preshow results



Extreme Rules's hour-long preshow had two matches, one of which crowned a new champion. Here are the quick results.

Shinsuke Nakamura wins the Intercontinental Championship from Finn Balor: Nakamura pinned Balor after a Kinshasa knee.

Drew Gulak retains the Cruiswerweight Championship: Gulak pinned Tony Nese with a Cyclone Clash.