After the Royal Rumble, the Road to WrestleMania is goes through Saudi Arabia. At Elimination Chamber on Saturday, Bobby Lashley defends his WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match against five men, including The Beast Brock Lesnar. Lesnar is angling to make his WrestleMania clash with Roman Reigns a title versus title bout, and to do that he'll need to beat Lashley, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle and Austin Theory to win the WWE title.

His WrestleMania opponent, Roman Reigns, isn't taking the night off though. He'll be battling the returning Goldberg, with his Universal Championship is on the line. The other major championship that's up for grabs is Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship, as she'll defend the gold against Lita.

Capping off the show, Ronda Rousey will tag with Naomi to take on the team of Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. It's Rousey's first match back since returning at the Royal Rumble last month.

Start times

With Elimination Chamber 2022 broadcasting from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, start times will be different than normal. The show will air 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Feb. 19. That's 5 p.m. UK time, which is a treat for people in the region who usually have to wait until midnight to get their grappling fix. This time it's the Australians who have it the hardest: Elimination Chamber airs at 4 a.m. AEDT.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Elimination Chamber 2022. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Elimination Chamber 2022 on the WWE Network as usual.

Match card