WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: How to watch, start times, match card and Peacock

WWE

WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia this month and, as it's prone to do in the kingdom, the company is pulling out all the stops. The main event will see Brock Lesnar gun for the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match, while Goldberg returns for a spear versus spear match against Roman Reigns.

Goldberg is a returning legend, last wrestling during the Crown Jewel show in October, but the real story here is the titular Elimination Chamber match. Bobby Lashley heads in as champion, and he'll defend against five opponents. The key question is whether Lesnar wins and makes his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns -- which he earned at the Royal Rumble -- a champion versus champion.

Speaking of returning legends, Lita will wrestle Becky Lynch for the latter's Raw Women's Championship on the show. Meanwhile, there'll be a women's Elimination Chamber match to determine who will challenge for the Raw title at WrestleMania.

Start times

With Elimination Chamber 2022 broadcasting from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, start times will be different than normal. The show will air 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Feb. 19. That's 5 p.m. UK time, which is a treat for people in the region who usually have to wait until midnight to get their grappling fix. This time it's the Australians who have it the hardest: Elimination Chamber airs at 4 a.m. AEDT.

Match card

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg.

Elimination Chamber for WWE Raw Women's Championship opportunity at WrestleMania: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley vs. TBA.

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita.

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders.

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Elimination Chamber 2022. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Elimination Chamber 2022 on the WWE Network as usual.