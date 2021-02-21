Diablo II: Resurrected NASA Perseverance Mars rover $1,400 stimulus check formula Nintendo Direct Mortal Kombat movie trailer PS5 restocks

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Live updates, results and match ratings

Live on the WWE Network right now.

WWE

We don't know what championshop Edge will challenge for at WrestleMania following his WrestleMania win, but we'll probably find out at Elimination Chamber. The pay-per-view, airing live on the WWE Network right now, will feature two Elimination Chamber matches. Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship in one (against Seamus, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and AJ Styles), while a SmackDown Chamber (Daniel bryan, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens) will decide who faces Roman Reigns later in the night for his Universal Championship.

Bobby Lashley will also defend his United States Championship in a triple threat match, while Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax put their Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

Check back to this page when the main show starts, at 4 p.m PT/7 p.m ET, as I'll be updating with results and analysis. 