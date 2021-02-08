WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: How to watch, start times, match card and WWE Network

WWE

WWE's first pay-per-view of the year saw Edge return to win the Royal Rumble, and a main event spot at WrestleMania. At the next big show, Elimination Chamber on Feb. 21, we'll see who else will be taking part in WrestleMania's headlining matches. Thus far we only know one match that'll take place at the show, but it's a big one: Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match against AJ Styles, The Miz, Sheamus, Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy.

Start times

The Elimination Chamber will emanate from WWE's ThunderDome, held in Florida's Tropicana Field stadium. The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch Elimination Chamber live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Elimination Chamber; the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. Elimination Chamber starts for Australians at 11 a.m. AEDT on Monday.

Note that this is the final WWE pay-per-views US viewers can watch on the WWE Network. The next WWE PPV is Fastlane on March 21, but from March 18 US viewers will have to go through NBC's Peacock streaming service.

Match card

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. The Miz vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles.

We'll update this page as more matches are announced.

How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events aren't covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.