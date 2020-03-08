WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Live updates, results and match ratings

WWE

As the awkward show in between last month's Super ShowDown and next month's WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber stinks of a pay-per-view card hastily scrambled together. There's no Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns or Bray Wyatt, let alone Brock Lesnar, Goldberg or John Cena. But Elimination Chamber could still be a lot of fun.

There's a no-disqualification match between AJ Styles and Aleister Black, for one thing. A strange pairing of Daniel Bryan with 205 Live's Drew Gulak could also provide some unexpected highlights.

The main event is an Elimination Chamber match between six Raw women, with a title shot at Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania on the line. I'm tempted to write this one off, since Shayna Baszler seems like the obvious winner. But since the whole event is built around this match, there could be big things planned. The other Chamber match, unusually, has Miz and John Morrison's SmackDown Tag Team Championships up for grabs. See the full card here.

Andrade defends his US Title against Humberto Carrillo

Andrade and Humberto Carrillo is up next.

Drew Gulak passes out to Daniel Bryan's Yes Lock

Daniel Bryan is an absolute saint. He's talked before about wanting to spotlight younger, as-yet acclaimed talent, and it's clear that was his goal here. He almost killed himself -- literally, almost killed himself with a brutal german suplex -- to make Gulak look like a star. In the end, though, it was Bryan who would win via Yes Lock.

The story of the match was that Gulak was one step ahead of Bryan the whole time. The two begun with a long mat wrestling sequence, where Gulak got the better of Bryan at every turn. Throughout the match, Gulak often outmanoeuvred Bryan and worked over his neck. Daniel Bryan was selfless, giving all the shine to Gulak until the end.

Daniel Bryan hates his neck just like Kota Ibushi. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/p5pQRCU0SH — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) March 8, 2020

That end came when Gulak hit a gnarly top rope reverse-DDT suplex and transitioned into a dragon sleeper. Bryan countered with an omoplata, leading to the Yes Lock win.

Rating: 3.75 stars. Great opener. Sorry Becky, Daniel Bryan is the man.

Kickoff Show results

Viking Raiders defeat Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. No surprise here. Ryder accidentally gives Hawkins the Rough Ryder, and then Ryder is pinned after the Viking Raiders hit him with a Viking Experience.