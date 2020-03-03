WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: How to watch, match card, start time and WWE Network

WWE

Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, John Cena and even Goldberg all have clear routes on the road to WrestleMania. But what about Becky Lynch? The Raw Women's Champion main evented last years show, but doesn't yet have an opponent for April 6's wrestling extravaganza. That blank space will be filled at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Sunday.

Six women will enter the Elimination Chamber and one will stand tall as challenger to Lynch. It'll be one of two Chamber matches. Curiously, the other one will be for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship belts. Why is there an Elimination Chamber match for tag titles but not to determine a challenger to Goldberg's Universal Championship? Such a great question.

The best match of the night may end up not being a Chamber match. Following Monday's episode of Raw, AJ Styles will take on Aleister Black in a No Disqualification match. AJ was once the company's most consistently excellent performer, though it's been a while since he's cranked out a classic. This could be it.

Start times

Elimination Chamber 2020 takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 9. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show starts at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there 11 p.m. GMT (10 p.m. kickoff). For Australians, Survivor Series starts at 10 a.m. AEDT time (9 a.m. kickoff) on Monday.

Match card

Elimination Chamber match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Chamber match: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

United States Championship: Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo.

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn.



Raw Tag Team Championship match: The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy.

No Disqualification match: AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black.

Friday night's SmackDown is sure to bring a few extra matches to the card. We'll update this article when that happens.

How to watch: WWE Network app

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers get a free month, and you can cancel anytime.

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

The event should also be available as a one-off pay-per-view purchase on many cable and satellite TV systems.