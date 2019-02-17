WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: Live results, reactions, surprises and more

The road to WrestleMania goes through Elimination Chamber, arguably one of WWE's most gimmicky main events, but one that has provided countless highlights over the years. We're following along and providing match results and fan reactions as the night wears on.
Elimination Chamber's main card begins at 4 p.m. PT, but Akira Tozawa took on Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a riveting pre-show match. The main card will showcase the Women's Division yet again, with the first ever match for the Women's Tag Team Championship taking place inside the Chamber, as well as a Championship match between former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and Ruby Riott.
Full Elimination Chamber Results
The results from Elimination Chamber will be updated as the night wears on. Bold indicates the winner.
- Cruiserweight Championship match: Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa
Murphy wins by pinfall after a Murphy's Law clocks Tozawa.
- Women's Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match: Nia Jax & Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (Boss and Hug Connection) vs. Naomi and Carmella.
- Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman in a "No DQ" match
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Miz & Shane McMahon vs. The Usos
- Intercontinental Championship match: Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor
- WWE World Championship Elimination Chamber match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy
- Raw Women's Championship match: Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott
Elimination Chamber Reactions
Kevin Owens appeared before the show and gave a little update on his injury and how far away he is from returning... but there was a bigger issue that got people talking: Owens' apparant dislike of pineapple on pizza.
The night kicked off with the Elimination Chamber being lowered for the Women's Tag Team Championship match -- WWE's first ever.
And this is what they were fighting for:
The match, for the uninitiated, begins with two tag teams in the ring and four tag teams locked away in chambers at each corner of the chamber. Every [undetermined] amount of minutes, one of the chamber doors open and let in another tag team. It's all a little confusing, but know this: Nia Jax was ready.
The match began with Sasha Banks and Bayley facing down Fire and Desire, before the Riott Squad's chamber unlocked. Then the IICONICS made their way in and caused havoc themselves. But the social media reactions were all about Naomi and Carmella. After accusations were made during the week that commentator Corey Graves was having an affair with Carmella, the crowd were quick to chants. That wasn't lost on Twitter.
This post is being constantly updated.
First published Feb. 17, 4 p.m. PT.
