WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: Live results, reactions, surprises and more

The road to WrestleMania goes through Elimination Chamber, arguably one of WWE's most gimmicky main events, but one that has provided countless highlights over the years. We're following along and providing match results and fan reactions as the night wears on.

Elimination Chamber's main card begins at 4 p.m. PT, but Akira Tozawa took on Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a riveting pre-show match. The main card will showcase the Women's Division yet again, with the first ever match for the Women's Tag Team Championship taking place inside the Chamber, as well as a Championship match between former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and Ruby Riott.

Full Elimination Chamber Results

The results from Elimination Chamber will be updated as the night wears on. Bold indicates the winner.

Cruiserweight Championship match: Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa

Murphy wins by pinfall after a Murphy's Law clocks Tozawa.

Women's Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match: Nia Jax & Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (Boss and Hug Connection) vs. Naomi and Carmella.



Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman in a "No DQ" match

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Miz & Shane McMahon vs. The Usos

Intercontinental Championship match: Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor

WWE World Championship Elimination Chamber match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy

Raw Women's Championship match: Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott

Elimination Chamber Reactions

Kevin Owens appeared before the show and gave a little update on his injury and how far away he is from returning... but there was a bigger issue that got people talking: Owens' apparant dislike of pineapple on pizza.

🍍 on 🍕? I don't get it, either... but @FightOwensFight is still a really good dad for trying new things to make his kids happy.



➡️ https://t.co/ePt5TzD6sU pic.twitter.com/WrtJH5zpQ7 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 17, 2019

Sorry kevin Owens, I too, like pineapple on pizza lol #EliminationChamber — Lydia (@lovelaughlydia) February 17, 2019

Kevin Owens casually in a randoms car at the arena talking about not being there



Also KO sucks, Pineapple on Pizza is LIFE #WWEChamber #EliminationChamber — Adam Huish | dsowrestling@gmail.com (@RealAdamHuish) February 17, 2019

It's nice to know that Kevin Owens is on the right side of the Pineapple on pizza debate.#EliminationChamber — RaiderRich2001 (@RaiderRich2001) February 17, 2019

The night kicked off with the Elimination Chamber being lowered for the Women's Tag Team Championship match -- WWE's first ever.

I can’t wait for HISTORY to be made tonight! Who will be crowned the FIRST EVER WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS?!?!? #EliminationChamber Happening RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork!!! — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 18, 2019

And this is what they were fighting for:

The match, for the uninitiated, begins with two tag teams in the ring and four tag teams locked away in chambers at each corner of the chamber. Every [undetermined] amount of minutes, one of the chamber doors open and let in another tag team. It's all a little confusing, but know this: Nia Jax was ready.

The match began with Sasha Banks and Bayley facing down Fire and Desire, before the Riott Squad's chamber unlocked. Then the IICONICS made their way in and caused havoc themselves. But the social media reactions were all about Naomi and Carmella. After accusations were made during the week that commentator Corey Graves was having an affair with Carmella, the crowd were quick to chants. That wasn't lost on Twitter.

Omg they’re chanting Corey Graves lmaooo #EliminationChamber — Ivan Garcia (@whiteshadows823) February 18, 2019

A Corey Graves chant when Carmella entered the match is way funnier live lmao #EliminationChamber — Rabbit (@BITWgibbs311) February 18, 2019

Corey Graves talking about Carmella’s ring skills is making this extremely awkward... #EliminationChamber — Kelsey (@kelseyyblair_) February 18, 2019

How great would it be if Mella & Naomi won the title? Considering the week they had. #EliminationChamber — ChrisFurman (@Ox1073) February 18, 2019

All these people in the crowd have never made a mistake, made the wrong decision, been fooled, regretted anything, hurt anyone or even maybe followed their hearts? Shut up! #EliminationChamber — Wrestlenailia (@Wrestlenailia) February 18, 2019

