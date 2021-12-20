WWE Day 1 2021: How to watch, start times, full card and Peacock

WWE

Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar is the biggest match pro wrestling has to offer right now, and we're getting it on the first day of the year. Instead of the traditional year-ending show in December, which for the past few years has been TLC, it's adding a pay-per-view to January. WWE Day 1 will be headlined by Reigns clash with Lesnar, a rematch from Crown Jewel. Is this the culmination of their feud, or will it be a progression to a match on a bigger stage?

On the Raw side, Big E will defend his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal Fourway. Edge is also wrestling, as The Rated R Superstar will grapple with The Miz on Day 1. Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship will be on the line too, with Liv Morgan gunning for the title.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch WWE Day 1 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Day 1 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Match Card

Below are the confirmed matches for Day 1. This article will be updated as more are announced.

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar.

WWE Championship: Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley.

Edge vs. The Miz.

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) Liv Morgan.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day.

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss.

Start times

Day 1 takes place at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Jan. 1. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, Day 1 begins at 10 a.m. AEDT on Monday.