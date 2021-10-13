WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Start times, how to watch, match card

WWE

At first Crown Jewel looked like a one match show, with Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in the main event. Now we know that's far from the case, as WWE is once again pulling out all of its tricks for next Thursday's show in Saudi Arabia.

In addition to that headlining bout, Goldberg will return to the ring to face Bobby Lashley in a SummerSlam rematch, Big E will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, and Edge will wrestle Seth Rollins inside a Hell in a Cell cage.

The company's shows in Saudi Arabia are mixed bags: The crowd is often unresponsive and flat, but the match cards are often insane. Remember: Saudi Arabia paid WWE so much money that Shawn Michaels came out of retirement in 2018. Apart from the matches above, Becky Lynch will also put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Start times

With Crown Jewel broadcasting from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, start times will be different than normal. The show will air 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Oct. 21. That's 5 p.m. UK time, which is a treat for people in the region who usually have to wait until midnight to get their grappling fix. This time it's the Australians who have it the hardest: Crown Jewel airs at 3 a.m. AEDT.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Crown Jewel 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Crown Jewel 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Match card