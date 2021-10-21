WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

WWE

Who is Paul Heyman really aligned with? That's the story going into WWE Crown Jewel, which is being headlined by Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns. A battle of the Paul Heyman Guys -- their first clash since SummerSlam 2018, and Lesnar's first bout since last year's WrestleMania. It's the biggest match on this big (but morally dubious) show.

Big E will defend his newly won WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in the sub-main event, while Goldberg returns to face Bobby Lashley in a SummerSlam rematch. The SmackDown Women's Championship is on the line in a triple threat match between Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, and we'll see both the King of the Ring and the Queen of the Ring finals.

Oh, and Edge will face Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell. It's a stacked card, but WWE's Saudi Arabia shows have been plagued in the past by apathetic crowds. Perhaps Crown Jewel 2021 will be different?

This page will be updated with results and analysis from 9 a.m. PT/midday ET as the main show starts.