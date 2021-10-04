WWE Crown Jewel 2021: How to watch, start times and match card

WWE

With the pandemic easing up, WWE has been able to take its show on the (international) road once again -- and you know what that means. WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia in October for another morally dubious wrestling extravaganza! The company's shows in Saudi Arabia are mixed bags: The crowd is often unresponsive and flat, but the match cards are insane. Remember: Saudi Arabia paid WWE so much money that Shawn Michaels came out of retirement in 2018.

Only a few matches are official for Crown Jewel 2021. It's being headlined by Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, while Becky Lynch's SmackDown Women's Championship is up for grabs in a triple threat match. It's yet to be confirmed, but Goldberg will probably be wrestling Bobby Lashley at the show. We'll update this story as more matches become official.

Start times

With Crown Jewel broadcasting from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, start times will be different than normal. The show will air 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Oct. 21. That's 5 p.m. UK time, which is a treat for people in the region who usually have to wait until midnight to get their grappling fix. This time it's the Australians who have it the hardest: Crown Jewel airs at 3 a.m. AEDT.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Crown Jewel 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Crown Jewel 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Match card

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar. SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair. Raw Tag Team Championship: Randy Orton and Riddle (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.

More matches will be announced soon. We'll update this article as they are.