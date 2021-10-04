WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Goldberg vs. Lashley, start times and match card

WWE

On Monday's episode of Raw we got a better idea of Crown Jewel's card. In addition to Roman Reigns defending his Unviersal Championship against Brock Lesnar, wrestling legend Goldberg will return to the ring to face Bobby Lashley in a SummerSlam rematch. It was also announced that Big E will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

With the pandemic easing up, WWE has been able to take its show on the (international) road once again. That means WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia for another morally dubious wrestling extravaganza! Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday, October 21.

The company's shows in Saudi Arabia are mixed bags: The crowd is often unresponsive and flat, but the match cards are insane. Remember: Saudi Arabia paid WWE so much money that Shawn Michaels came out of retirement in 2018. Apart from the matches above, Becky Lynch will also put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Start times

With Crown Jewel broadcasting from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, start times will be different than normal. The show will air 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Oct. 21. That's 5 p.m. UK time, which is a treat for people in the region who usually have to wait until midnight to get their grappling fix. This time it's the Australians who have it the hardest: Crown Jewel airs at 3 a.m. AEDT.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Crown Jewel 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Crown Jewel 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Match card

Universal Championship:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar.

WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

No Holds Barred: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair.

Raw Tag Team Championship:

Randy Orton and Riddle (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.

More matches will be announced soon. We'll update this article as they are.