WWE Clash of Champions 2020: Live updates, results and match ratings

WWE

With all titles on the line, some gold is bound to change hands. At WWE's Clash of Champions event, streaming live right now on the WWE Network, every champion on the main roster defends their title. The show's main event is an ambulance match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and his challenger, Randy Orton. First person to stuff their opponent into an ambulance wins.



Pro wrestling!



Second from the top, Roman Reigns defends his newly won Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso. Uso has been a tag team wrestler for his whole career, so it'll be fun to see him work in a main event-style singles match. Don't expect him to walk away as champ, though.

You can see the whole match card here. Check back to this page as the main card starts, at 4 p.m. ET/7p.m. PT, as we'll be updating with results and analysis.